The latest Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Trailer drip feeds some details about the latest expansion

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco drew the attention of gamers everywhere as they released a new story trailer for their upcoming expansion for the critically acclaimed Elden Ring dubbed Shadow of the Erdtree. The 3 minute trailer says a lot and yet nothing at all which seems par for course for a FromSoftware title nowadays.

The dissembled narrator speaks of a being known as Miquella and a conflict which was so horrendous it was never documented. At this point we see that the conflict was instigated by Messmer the Impaler (the being who is immortalized in statue form in the expansion’s Collector’s Edition, exclusively available in the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store, which annoyingly DOES NOT include the base game…toss us a bone here Bandai Namco!). The fiery landscape is strewn with impaled corpses of those fell by Messmer. While Miquella seemingly retreated, his followers will enter this land of Shadows thus setting the stage for the much anticipated DLC which will launch on June 21st 2024.

Shadow of the Erdtree is Elden Ring’s first and seemingly last DLC, so there’s high expectations from the fanbase. The expansion is available for pre-order digitally on PlayStation, Steam and Xbox and physically at the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store.

Will you step into the Shadow of the Erdtree when the time comes?

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – Story Trailer



