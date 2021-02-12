Kingdom Hearts series to debut on Epic Games Store on March 30th, 2021

Kingdom Hearts and Disney fans, rejoice! The entire library of Kingdom Hearts titles is officially headed to the PC courtesy of the Epic Games Store (for now at least).
That library, which goes live on March 30th, 2021, includes… KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind and even KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory. That’s a heck of a lot of Kingdom Hearts for sure.
Check out the announcement trailer and details below.
KINGDOM HEARTS Series Epic Games Store Announcement Trailer:
SQUARE ENIX, Disney and Epic Games today announced that for the first time ever, the Kingdom Hearts series is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store on March 30, 2021. Announced as part of the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase 2021, PC gamers can join Sora, Donald and Goofy to play through two classic KINGDOM HEARTS collections along with the critically-acclaimed KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) and recently released rhythm-action title KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, altogether delivering hundreds of hours of content across 11 magical experiences that make up “the Dark Seeker Saga.”
To watch the KINGDOM HEARTS series Epic Games Store Announcement Trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/BtSPwSvzVN8.
“It is truly a great pleasure to bring so many KINGDOM HEARTS adventures to PC gamers around the world,” said Producer Ichiro Hazama. “Our collaboration with Epic Games is one that stretches back to the development of KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and as part of this ongoing relationship, the team at Epic Games have been incredibly supportive in helping us make this a reality. I’m incredibly excited for so many new players to discover and enjoy the action, magic and friendship of KINGDOM HEARTS on PC.”
A full list of KINGDOM HEARTS titles coming to the Epic Games Store is as follows:
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories
- KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
- KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD
- KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–
- KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)
KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC)
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
All four KINGDOM HEARTS titles are now available to pre-order digitally on the Epic Games Store. These titles have been rated E10+ by the ESRB. Those who purchase KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) will receive an exclusive Epic Games Store “Elemental Encoder” Keyblade to use in-game. For more information, visit: www.kingdomhearts.com