To celebrate their 20th anniversary QubicGames is offering 20 games for 20 dollars

We’re getting to the point in this hobby where publishers are reaching milestones that are in the double digits, and today an indie publisher revealed their latest milestone.

QubicGames, a Polish game publisher is celebrating its 20th anniversary by offering 20 select titles for less than 20 dollars as well as hosting a giveaway of not 1 but 4 Steam Decks. The bundle dubbed “20 for 20 – Anniversary Bundle” is available now on Steam for a price of $19.80. The bundle includes the following titles from the publisher’s catalog.

Hole io

Paper io 2

Mob Control

Golf Guys

Helix Jump

The Nom

Infantry Attack

Bucket Crusher

Sausage Wars

Amaze

Dig Deep

Astro Miner

Run Sausage Run

ASMR Slicing

Light It Up

Aquarium Land

Eyes: The Horror

Pocket Mini Golf 2

Johnny Trigger

Johnny Trigger: Sniper

The genres covered in this bundle include, Puzzle, Action, Casual, Adventure, Sports, Simulation, Racing and some of these titles feels like ads I’ve seen on Facebook (specifically Hole io and Helix Jump). For those who rather hang onto their money, you could try to win one of the four Steam Decks the company is giving away as part of the festivities. All you’ll have to do is complete a set of tasks at the company’s Gleam page to earn entries.

Be sure to check out the publisher’s page on Steam to ensure you’re seeing what other discounts QubicGames is offering as part of their 20th anniversary sale.

There is no set date for when this sale will end, but don’t dawdle and miss out on potential savings!