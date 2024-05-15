Assassin’s Creed Shadows steps into the light with a cinematic trailer

Today we got a glimpse of the next entry of Assassin’s Creed, previously known as Project/Codename Red, but when players get their hands on the title it will be known as Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. Set in ancient Japan, it seems like previous titles we will have the option to choose between two protagonists. Yasuke, who is based on an actual person that was a retainer to Oda Nobunaga and Naoe, the “daughter” of Fujibayashi Nagato, the leader of the Iga ninja clan in the 16th century. Players who select Yasuke will enjoy hard hitting combat and those who prefer stealth might opt for Naoe and her hidden blade.

The trailer seems to show both protagonists on opposite ends of a conflict, so it will be interesting to see how the two will come to work together and how their efforts will disrupt the plans of the Templars (the series’ antagonist organization). Given Ubisoft’s dedication to research when it comes to these titles, it will be interesting to see how they blend fact and fiction in order to provide a riveting narrative set in the Assassin’s Creed universe. However if you want to see some gameplay, you will have to wait until June as that is when the publisher will reveal that aspect of the title.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows will release worldwide on November 15th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X. Digital purchasers of the premium edition of the title can access the title 3 days early and subscribers of the Ubisoft+ will have access to the title on day one as part of their paid membership.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer:



Assassin's Creed Shadows: Official World Premiere Trailer

Assassin’s Creed Shadows screens:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows screens/art:

With Naoe, they will experience refined infiltration mechanics using light, noise, shadows, and changing surroundings to avoid detection from enemies. With Yasuke, they will be able to take on larger groups of enemies with brutal precision. The game will let players explore a vast open world with a variety of landscapes evolving through weather and seasons. From spectacular castle towns and bustling ports to peaceful shrines and pastoral landscapes, feudal Japan comes to life with unprecedented dynamism built from the ground up with the latest version of Anvil engine and the power of new-gen consoles. In this troubled period, information is key and will be at the heart of the renewed exploration mechanics. Players will build their own spies' network to unveil new areas and hunt down targets. Allies with highly specialized skills and abilities can also be recruited to help during missions. The creation of their own customizable hideout will enable players to enhance their network and train their new crew. From base building and layout to decorations and accessories, they will be able to craft a unique place to call home. The standard edition of the game will be available here for a price of 69,99$ on new-gen platforms and 69.99 $ on PC and Macs with Apple silicon via the Mac App Store. Additionally, fans pre-ordering Assassin's Creed Shadows will receive an additional quest for any pre-ordered edition. The Gold, Ultimate, and Collector's Editions of Assassin's Creed Shadows were announced as well: The Gold Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass (including a bonus quest with additional unlockable content as well as two upcoming expansions) and 3 days early access to the game.

The Ultimate Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack and 3 days early access to the game. The Ultimate Pack will contain the Sekiryu Character Pack (Naoe and Yasuke outfit and weapon, trinket and mount), the Sekiryu Hideout Pack, 5 Skill points and a Red and black photo mode filter.

The Collector’s Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, physical content and 3 days early access to the game. The physical content will be a Steelbook, the World map, Naoe & Yasuke Figurine, life-size Naoe’s Katana Tsuba, a Wall Creed Scroll, an 84 pages collector’s artbook and 2 sumi-e lithographs. The first gameplay trailer will be revealed in June. For more information on Assassin’s Creed, please visit: assassinscreed.com.