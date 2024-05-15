PS Plus Game Catalog releases for May 2024: Red Dead Redemption 2, Deceive Inc., Crime Boss: Rockay City

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (those of the higher-end Extra and Premium tier varieties), the next set of Game Catalog releases are almost upon us.

That means as of Tuesday, May 21st, 2024 there will be some high profile games (and PS Plus re-releases) including Red Dead Redemption 2, Deceive Inc., Crime Boss: Rockay City, Watch Dogs, Cat Quest I and II and more for PS4 and/or PS5 added to the Game Catalog… along with a few others including “classics” such as 2Xtreme, G-Police, Worms Pinball and others.

See the list below and also at the PlayStation Blog.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Red Dead Redemption 2* | PS4

From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a sprawling tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age. The end of the Wild West era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

After a robbery goes badly wrong in the Western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde Gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

Red Dead Redemption 2 also includes Red Dead Online — the multiplayer experience set in the living world of Red Dead Redemption 2 — ride solo or form a posse; run moonshine; battle lawmen, outlaw gangs, ferocious wild animals, and much more as you forge your own path on the American frontier.

*PlayStation Plus re-release.

Deceive Inc. | PS5

Go undercover as the world’s greatest secret agents in this multiplayer game of social stealth and subterfuge. Disguise yourself as anyone to blend into the crowd, deploy high-tech gadgets to gain the upper hand, and extract the package before the competition takes it for themselves! No trick is too dirty when you work for Deceive Inc.

Pick your play style with a roster of diverse agents, each with their own customizable weapon and skillset. From world-renowned burglars to up-and-coming espionage sensations, Deceive Inc. prides itself on being an equal-opportunity employer.

The Sims 4 City Living** | PS4

Take your Sims to the city and explore everything it has to offer, from bustling action outside your door, to unique situations that come only with apartment living in The Sims 4 City Living. Explore a densely populated, urban city with a variety of neighborhoods each with its own unique personality. Enrich and grow your Sims by taking them to different festivals all over the city where they can watch street performers, enter competitions, and meet different walks of life.

Experience the challenges that come with your Sims’ first apartment, then work your way up the penthouse of their dreams.

**Requires The Sims 4 to play. The Sims 4 is sold separately.

Crime Boss: Rockay City | PS5

Take on the role of rising underworld star, Travis Baker (Michael Madsen), as you set your sights on becoming the new king of Rockay City. In the solo roguelike campaign, you’ll employ strategy and firepower to carry out cunning heists and claim turf from rival gang leaders, all while trying to evade capture by the tenacious Sheriff Norris (Chuck Norris). Work with your team of planners and handlers, and discover how they each ended up in Rockay City in thrilling flashback missions. Alternatively, form your own gang in online PvE multiplayer and work together to stage audacious robberies.

The Settlers: New Allies | PS4

The Settlers: New Allies is a strategy game with an in-depth build-up experience and real-time strategic battles. Choose among three factions: the Elari, the Maru, and the Jorn. Each has a unique look, playstyle, and background story. Experience a story-driven campaign set in the world of The Settlers, or go for the special Hardcore mode and its additional challenges. Play online with up to eight players in thrilling skirmish battles against other players or AI for long-lasting fun.

Stranded: Alien Dawn | PS4, PS5

Brave a new world in Stranded: Alien Dawn, a planet survival sim placing the fate of a small marooned group in your hands. Forge your story through compelling and immersive strategic gameplay as you make vital decisions to protect your survivors from starvation, disease, extreme weather and more. From basic camps to fortified bases, create a stronghold to defend the survivors from attacks by alien creatures that roam an expansive and deadly alien world. Experience an epic and unpredictable journey.

Cat Quest | PS4

Cat Quest is an open world RPG set in the pawsome world of cats! In search of your catnapped sister you pounce into the massive continent of Felingard – a world crafted in the style of overworld maps of yore and purring with cat-tastic characters, stories, and puns.

Cat Quest II | PS4

Cat Quest II is a 2D open-world action-RPG set in a fantasy realm of cats and dogs. Under threat from a continuing war between the cats of Felingard and the advancing dogs of the Lupus Empire, CAT QUEST II tells the tail of two kings, brought together against their will, on a journey of paw-some discovery to reclaim their thrones.

Play as both a cat and dog as you explore their kingdoms solo or with a friend in local co-op! Quest in a world filled with magic, curious monsters, and go on a catventure like never before!

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame | PS4

The alien monster invaders have left Bricksburg in ruins and taken Emmet’s friends! It is now up to Emmet and a host of heroic characters to go beyond their world and save their friends from the strange inhabitants of the Systar System. Journey into outer space, discover new worlds, and test your Master Building skills.

Watch Dogs* | PS4

Play as brilliant hacker Aiden Pearce, who is on the hunt for those who hurt his family in this open world, Chicago-set adventure. You’ll be able to monitor and hack all who surround you by manipulating everything connected to the city’s network. Using your smartphone, you have real-time control over the city’s infrastructure. Trap your enemy in a 30-car pileup by manipulating the traffic lights. Stop a train, and then board it to evade the authorities. Narrowly escape capture by quickly raising a drawbridge. Anything connected to the city’s CTOS can become your weapon.

*PS Plus re-release.

PlayStation Premium | Classics

2Xtreme | PS4, PS5

Snowboard in Japan, in-line skate in Last Vegas, mountain bike in Africa, skateboard in Los Angeles and more in this multi-discipline racing game. Compete in a season on 12 intensely insane courses. Two-player split-screen racing, 4 levels of difficulty and Create your own Player make 2 Xtreme a rush! Experience 2Xtreme (first released on the original PlayStation). enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

G-Police | PS4, PS5

Prowl the skylines in your weapons-loaded DASA-Kamov gunship as a member of the G-Police. Tear between, around and under obstacles like skyscrapers and bridges with 360° flight as you battle menacing rebel ships in the air and heavily armed vehicles on the ground across 35 strategic combat and flight missions. You’ll wreak havoc as you take on the hardcore criminal element terrorizing the gritty cities of 21st century Callisto. Experience G-Police (first released on the original PlayStation), enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Worms Pinball | PS4, PS5

Prepare for an action-packed pinball simulation of pure wormage! Worms Pinball offers a table sporting 3D LED displayed sub-games and parallel objectives, transparent ramps, user-controllable moving gadgets, bounce and flip passes, bang backs, death saves… and much more! The depth of gameplay, variety of action, and sophisticated table rules ensure that Worms Pinball will have all gamers, not just hard-core pinheads, hooked.