Classic Game Boy titles Super Mario Land, Baseball, Alleyway now available on Nintendo Switch Online

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Game Boy (which we remember — wow, we’re old), Nintendo has dropped a trio of very retro Game Boy titles onto the Nintendo Switch Online service for fans to enjoy.

Those three titles are Super Mario Land, Baseball, Alleyway, and we most certainly do remember when they launched alongside Nintendo’s game-changing monochrome handheld.

Check out some details and a handful of screens for these releases below.

Super Mario Land, Baseball, Alleyway screens:

To properly celebrate 35 years of the Game Boy system, we have to take it back to year one! Game Boy launched in 1989, and with it arrived classic titles such as Baseball, Alleyway and the first Super Mario game available on the system, Super Mario Land. Today, Nintendo Switch Online members* can play all three of these original launch titles as the latest additions to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library. All just in time for the system’s 35th anniversary! GAME BOY Super Mario Land – Relive Mario’s first Game Boy adventure! Obstacles and enemies of all sorts await you in the scenic kingdoms of Sarasaland, where you’ll travel through ancient ruins, stay afloat in tempestuous waters and navigate challenges aplenty. As Mario, you’ll run, jump and bounce your way to glory on his mission to save Princess Daisy (in her first appearance!) from a mysterious alien and restore peace to the land. This game features some distinct gameplay quirks to discover too, including the Superball Mario powerup and even levels where Mario pilots an airplane and submarine.

