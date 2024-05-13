Assassin’s Creed Codename Red gets rechristened Assassin’s Creed: Shadows this Wednesday

In September 2022, Ubisoft revealed in an online showcase that the next Assassin’s Creed title would be tentatively named “Red”. After several years of silence, it seems Ubisoft is finally to “Open the Kimono” on the title by revealing it’s final name, Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Footage of the title will premiere this Wednesday, May 15th on the publisher’s YouTube channel at 9am PST/12pm EST. While we wait for the countdown to end, Ubisoft are inviting everyone to crack a hourglass puzzle and promises rewards will be granted.

For those who aren’t familiar, Assassin’s Creed is a long running franchise which began in 2007 that focused on modern characters diving into their ancestral memories via the Animus in order to unlock an ancient mystery. The series has taken place in Jerusalem, Italy, England, India, America, Egypt, Greece. While often requested by the fanbase the franchise has never quite made it to Japan, but it seems like AC: Shadows finally fulfills this long requested locale. Will the wait be worth it? Let’s find out this Wednesday!

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer



