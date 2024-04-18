Pokémon GO gets a detailed new avatar system as part of “RediscoverGO” updates

Heads up all you dedicated Pokémon GO trainers, Niantic is working on a series of updates to the game they have rolled into a “Rediscover Pokémon GO” campaign.

There’s more than a few features, enhancements and goodies coming to the game as part of the series of updates, but the first, which is live today, is for the avatar system (which hasn’t changed since launch). Pokémon GO will now offers way more trainer customization/personalization options including body type/shape/size, skin tones, facial expressions, eye colors, hairstyles and other advanced tweaks.

In addition, there will be additional cosmetics and styles in the Style Shop — which is probably to be expected.

The other Rediscover updates (Your World, Kanto, Reality) will be rolling out in coming weeks, which are/will be detailed a bit more thoroughly at the official site.

