El Shaddai ascending onto the Switch this month

There aren’t many games weirder than El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron. This may seem like an overstatement, but just consider this description of the game (via Wikipedia): “The storyline, based on the apocryphal Book of Enoch, follows the immortal scribe Enoch as he is sent by God to find seven fallen angels and save humanity from a great flood triggered by the Council of Heaven.”

While I’m sure there have been plenty of games influenced by parts of the Bible over the years, the number of them that base their entire story around an apocryphal book may be just this one. What’s more, El Shaddai has Lucifer — the literal Devil — as a recurring character, and the whole thing is told as if it’s a hyperstylized anime. It’s been more than a decade since I played it back when it first came out on PS3, but it stuck with me.

All this is preamble to saying that if you’re in the mood for something deeply weird yet also action-packed, then good news: El Shaddai HD is coming to the Switch ten days from now. As you can tell from the name, the game is promising improved graphics, along “more fluid” action — which may be a good thing, since I remember the original being very pretty and very clunky. We’ll see how that translates when the game arrives on the Switch on April 28th, but for now, here’s a trailer to whet your appetite.

El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD Remaster SwitchDigest Trailer2

Watch this video on YouTube

Today, Japan based crim Co., Ltd., is readying for the 28th April, 2024 release of ‘El Shaddai Acension of the Metatron HD’ Remaster for the digital Nintendo Switch. Developed by a hugely-talented, Tokyo-based team headed by the legendary Sawaki Takeyasu (Devil May Cry) El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron combines many genre elements with its glorious anime style graphical presentation that changes dramatically as the player progresses through a totally mesmeric experience. What is offered within El Shaddai goes far beyond these confines in that action, strategy and platforming are just a few of the challenges and exciting dangers that unfold. Improved Game Features for Switch Implemented Full HD support, improved framerate, optimized loading, and general optimization.

The Switch version is visually more beautiful and fluid.

Included as bonus content are the post-ending novels “Lucifer’s Fall Chronicles of Ceta” and “El Shaddai Acension of the Metatron Art Book”. El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron combines many genre elements with its glorious anime style graphical presentation that changes dramatically as the player progresses through a totally mesmeric experience. What is offered within El Shaddai goes far beyond these confines in that action, strategy and platforming are just a few of the challenges and exciting dangers that unfold. The game is all about its simple controls. You can experience the profound action by pressing a few buttons and the same goes to the in-game jump action and battle scenes. The intuitive controls can lead you to the best gaming experience throughout the game.