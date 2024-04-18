Sony recruits K-Pop/hip-hop star BIBI for official Stellar Blade “Eve” music video

To celebrate the impending release of Stellar Blade for the PS5 on April 26th (we’re working on our review, we promise), Sony Interactive Entertainment and Shift Up have dropped an official music video starring South Korean K-Pop/hip-hop/R&B artist BIBI.

The video is only a couple of minutes long, but the aggressive beats and live action aesthetic looks to be a good representation of the game’s vibe. Check it out below and stay tuned for the launch!

Stellar Blade – BIBI ‘Eve’ Official Music Video | PS5:



K-Pop star and rising actress BIBI has teamed up with SIE for the upcoming PlayStation 5 title, Stellar Blade. Reclaim Earth for Humankind in Stellar Blade, launching April 26, 2024 only on PS5 console.

Pre-order now for in-game bonuses.