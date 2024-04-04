C-Smash VRS flattens out on PS5 later this summer

C-Smash VRS, the VR title based on Sega’s classic Cosmic Smash arcade/Dreamcast release, is going “flat” in the somewhat near future. And for those who already own the very fun PlayStation VR2 version, there will be a free New Dimension game update for non-VR players (or those who just would rather play on a regular display) later this summer.

RapidEyeMovers and developer Wolf & Wood aren’t the first to work backwards like this or put out a hybrid VR/non-VR experience, but this extra effort will hopefully result in a plethora of new players. The third person perspective definitely harkens back to the original Sega arcade game, so they are going kinda full circle with the game! The major update will apparently feature some surprises as well, but we’ll have to wait to hear about those a little longer.

Check out the announcement trailer and first screens of the flat experience below.

C-Smash VRS – New Dimension screens:

C-Smash VRS – New Dimension Teaser trailer:



C-Smash VRS - New Dimension Teaser trailer (ESRB)

Watch this video on YouTube

Producer and publisher RapidEyeMovers and developer Wolf & Wood are pleased to announce a New Dimension in future sports. C-Smash VRS, the acclaimed game reimagined from SEGA’s arcade and console classic Cosmic Smash, will warp out of VR and offer a whole new experience to all PlayStation 5 owners later this summer. Playable in 3rd person in the spirit of SEGA’s icon, C-Smash VRS – New Dimension will allow existing players of the highly acclaimed PS VR2 game to play on PlayStation 5 thanks to a major free update. Regular PlayStation 5 owners can pre-order the game starting today – and own the PS VR2 game in the meantime. Innovative as-of-yet-unannounced features will be included for both VR and non-VR players. “I fell in love with Cosmic Smash back in 2001 and have been lucky to get SEGA’s blessing to bring it into VR,” says RapidEyeMovers’ Director Jorg Tittel, “By expanding C-Smash VRS to PlayStation 5, we’ll be going full circle. It’s essentially a whole new game and we have some surprises in store which we’ll reveal closer to release.” Available on PlayStation VR2 now and on Meta Quest 2/3/Pro and Pico 4 headsets from the 4th of April 2024, C-Smash VRS combines the very best of racket sports with block breaking, with 140+ stylish levels, iconic graphic design and hypnotic original music. Players move, dash and duck, performing intense shots, leaps and power smashes while racing against time, either solo or with a friend. With a variety of modes, players can journey to the edge of space and time in single player or make a cosmic connection with a friend and take part in versus and co-op fun. The game’s cross-platform leaderboards create fun challenges for the game’s growing global player community. “It’s exciting because the focus is on one thing, how it feels.” states Wolf & Wood founder, Ryan Bousfield. “We already have loads of game modes and features, so for us, this is all about giving the player that VR ‘presence’ but through the analogue sticks of their controller.” C-Smash VRS New Dimension includes several modes to enhance solo and multiplayer, including Head-to-Head, Firewall and Quickshot, Zen and Training and an unforgiving AI BOT. Infinity challenges players to dodge and smash oncoming hazards. A thrilling mode that takes work out of the workout. In Co-Op, Infinity partners you with a friend side-by-side to try and reach the highest score. An innovative Emote system allows players to communicate online using their rackets as wordless projectors. Leaderboards, player stats, a music player, stage select menus with over 140 levels, multi-ball, portals and more add infinite replay value. Driven by music, C-Smash VRS features original tracks by DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite), synth master Danalogue (The Comet is Coming) and UK music legends UNKLE, adding a hypnotic pulse to the game’s striking environments. C-Smash VRS is produced and published by RapidEyeMovers and developed by Wolf & Wood together with a team of top international designers and artists, bringing a uniquely stylised and physical experience to gaming.