Sea of Thieves’ PS5 feature overview trailer provides a treasure trove of new details

Paul Bryant01 mins

Following up on the big news about Sea of Thieves going console multiplatform and heading to the PS5 in the very near future, comes a new official trailer which shows off the pirating experience on a non-Xbox platform.

The new video (and official FAQ) runs through a number of features that players can expect from the game including shared progression, cross-play, DualSense haptics and adaptive trigger support, performance mode and more.

Check out the details in the trailer below!

Sea of Thieves PlayStation 5 Feature Overview: Official Trailer:

