Sea of Thieves’ PS5 feature overview trailer provides a treasure trove of new details

Following up on the big news about Sea of Thieves going console multiplatform and heading to the PS5 in the very near future, comes a new official trailer which shows off the pirating experience on a non-Xbox platform.

The new video (and official FAQ) runs through a number of features that players can expect from the game including shared progression, cross-play, DualSense haptics and adaptive trigger support, performance mode and more.

Check out the details in the trailer below!

Sea of Thieves PlayStation 5 Feature Overview: Official Trailer:



