Nintendo eShop Update: Botany Manor, What They Don’t Sea

After a couple of weeks that were stacked with high-profile new games, this week’s eShop update is a little quieter…but there are still a few games that look promising! Botany Manor, for instance, is a first-person puzzle game with a side focus on growing flora that looks quite promising, while What They Don’t Sea is a cute 2d undersea platformer that got its start at a Girls Make Games summer camp.
There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- What They Don’t Sea – Explore a wonderful mix of beautiful and creepy environments, with drops of humor delivered by charming underwater creatures in this oceanic adventure! As a marine researcher with the Rachel Carson Research Organization, you have been sent to collect samples of a new species of algae for an alternative energy project. Explore the depths of the ocean but be sure to watch your air levels! Friendly creatures like Bean, the jellyfish weapons dealer, will help prepare you for the … not-so-friendly creatures along your journey. What They Don’t Sea was created by Team Atlantis, a group of middle school girls who won the grand prize at the 2019 Girls Make Games Demo Day competition. Dive into What They Don’t Sea – available now!
- Digital Spotlight
- A Ready-Made Friend – Whether you have a sibling or two (or none!), you can celebrate National Sibling Day on April 10 with some of your favorite sets of siblings on the Nintendo Switch family of systems! Join the iconic red and green brothers, Mario and Luigi, on a quest to save the Flower Kingdom after King Bowser wreaks havoc by transforming into a flying castle in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! Head to your personal island paradise and greet a number of adorable siblings, from the resident feathery experts, Blathers and Celeste, to the talented Able Sisters in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game! Or, join the Divine Dragon Alear and team up with several pairs of powerful siblings across the continent of Elyos to restore peace in the Fire Emblem Engage game. Celebrate some sibling love (or rivalry!) with these games and more on Nintendo Switch!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Last Chance to Save with the Partner Spotlight Sale! – Time is running out to save up to 50% on select digital Nintendo Switch games! From now until April 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT, don’t miss your chance to save on a dazzling selection of digital games like EA SPORTS FC 24, BioShock: The Collection and Disney Dreamlight Valley when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 7 Days Heroes
- Alien Invasion
- Arcade Archives VOLFIED
- Botany Manor – Available on April 9
- Bubble Bunny
- Bungee Run
- Cats Organized Neatly
- Colony Defense – The Ultimate Minimalist Tower Base Defense Game
- Cosmic Hare – Available on April 6
- CrashOut Extreme
- Deadland Chronicles
- Devil’s Calling – Available on April 5
- Doll Explorer
- Find Room 96 – Available on April 6
- Fire Race – Available on April 6
- Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris
- Freedom Planet 2
- Frowntown
- Hair Dye – Available on April 5
- Heisting – Available on April 5
- Hole io & Paper io 2 – Available on April 6
- INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road Worldwide Beta Test Demo “Leave Your Inazuma Mark on the World!”
- Jigsaw Puzzle Nature
- Kitchen Crisis – Available on April 5
- Korean Rail Driving Tour – LRT Uijeongbu
- Kudzu – Available on April 5
- Last Bloody Snack – Available on April 6
- Life of Slime – Available on April 5
- Lots Of Things Collector’s Edition
- Make it! Ikayaki
- Mars Assault: 3D Shooter – Available on April 9
- No Umbrellas Allowed – Available on April 5
- Offroad Jeep Quest: Mountain Trails – Available on April 5
- Out Racing: Arcade Memory
- Rallyallyally
- Right and Down and Dice
- Right and Down Double Bundle
- Savage Age
- Spy Guy Hidden Objects Deluxe Edition – Available on April 5
- Stacklands
- Storyblocks: The King
- Stunt Scooter Simulator – Available on April 5
- Sugar Tanks 2
- Super Destronaut Landed X Loaded – Available on April 5
- SUSHI SOUL UNIVERSE
- Tengoku Struggle -Strayside-
- The Brazil
- The Gap
- WWII AIRPLANE FIGHT – Battle War Squad