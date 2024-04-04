Nintendo eShop Update: Botany Manor, What They Don’t Sea

After a couple of weeks that were stacked with high-profile new games, this week’s eShop update is a little quieter…but there are still a few games that look promising! Botany Manor, for instance, is a first-person puzzle game with a side focus on growing flora that looks quite promising, while What They Don’t Sea is a cute 2d undersea platformer that got its start at a Girls Make Games summer camp.

There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

    • What They Don’t Sea – Explore a wonderful mix of beautiful and creepy environments, with drops of humor delivered by charming underwater creatures in this oceanic adventure! As a marine researcher with the Rachel Carson Research Organization, you have been sent to collect samples of a new species of algae for an alternative energy project. Explore the depths of the ocean but be sure to watch your air levels! Friendly creatures like Bean, the jellyfish weapons dealer, will help prepare you for the … not-so-friendly creatures along your journey. What They Don’t Sea was created by Team Atlantis, a group of middle school girls who won the grand prize at the 2019 Girls Make Games Demo Day competition. Dive into What They Don’t Sea – available now!
    • A Ready-Made Friend – Whether you have a sibling or two (or none!), you can celebrate National Sibling Day on April 10 with some of your favorite sets of siblings on the Nintendo Switch family of systems! Join the iconic red and green brothers, Mario and Luigi, on a quest to save the Flower Kingdom after King Bowser wreaks havoc by transforming into a flying castle in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! Head to your personal island paradise and greet a number of adorable siblings, from the resident feathery experts, Blathers and Celeste, to the talented Able Sisters in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game! Or, join the Divine Dragon Alear and team up with several pairs of powerful siblings across the continent of Elyos to restore peace in the Fire Emblem Engage game. Celebrate some sibling love (or rivalry!) with these games and more on Nintendo Switch!

