Nintendo eShop Update: Botany Manor, What They Don’t Sea

After a couple of weeks that were stacked with high-profile new games, this week’s eShop update is a little quieter…but there are still a few games that look promising! Botany Manor, for instance, is a first-person puzzle game with a side focus on growing flora that looks quite promising, while What They Don’t Sea is a cute 2d undersea platformer that got its start at a Girls Make Games summer camp.

There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.