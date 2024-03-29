PS Plus games for April 2024: Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, Skul: The Hero Slayer

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (of any tier), the next set of free games to download will be available in just a few days!

So if you’re looking to get your hands on some new titles for the month of April, Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends and Skul: The Hero Slayer, all for PS5 and/or PS4, are in the queue to be added to the PlayStation Plus library soon. For all those Overwatch 2 players out there, there will also be a PS Plus exclusive Mega Bundle that can be redeemed.

The new PlayStation Plus freebies typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be Aptil 2nd, 2024 in this case. The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon too, so stay tuned for those as well

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab March 2024’s titles before they are gone.

Immortals of Aveum | PS5

This single-player first-person magic shooter tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of an abyss. Magic is at the core of both your offense and defence. Experience fast, fluid, first-person spell-based combat. Unlock and upgrade more than 25 Spells and 80 Talents. Discover, upgrade and craft hundreds of pieces of magical gear, refine your playstyle across three forces of magic and become Aveum’s most powerful Triarch Magnus. Minecraft Legends | PS4, PS5

Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends. In this action strategy game. Explore a gentle land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction. The ravaging piglins have arrived, and it’s up to you to form alliances with new friends and familiar mobs, then lead the charge in epic battles against the fierce piglins to defend the Overworld. You can challenge your friends or team up in intense battles in online play for up to eight players, as you defend your village while leading your units to destroy your opponents’ settlements. Skul: The Hero Slayer | PS4

An attack on the Demon King’s castle by a heroic band of adventurers has seen all but one of its denizens captured and imprisoned. Now, as a lowly skeleton Skul, you must save your demonic brethren. This 2D action platformer boasts rogue-like features, with an ever-changing map and a growing arsenal of abilities, each with its own unique attack range, speed and power. Equip two types at a time to fit your play style, and switch out during combat to find the best strategy to defeat your foes. The Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle, exclusive to PlayStation Plus members

Don’t miss out on the free Legendary Beekeeper Sigma, Legendary Art Deco Symmetra, seven Epic Skins, and five Battle Pass Tier Skips. This bundle is available for a limited time for all PlayStation Plus members. This pack includes: Beekeeper Sigma Legendary Skin

Art Deco Symmetra Legendary Skin

Runner Sojourn Epic Skin

Punker Queen Junker Queen Epic Skin

Construction Ramattra Epic Skin

Matsuri Kiriko Epic Skin

Cassia Lifeweaver Epic Skin

Amethyst Illari Epic Skin

Rugby Mauga Epic Skin

5x Battle Pass Tier Skips You’ll be able to find and download this bundle in addition to the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games line up on PlayStation Store**. Download Overwatch 2 from the PlayStation Store to access. Once downloaded, the bundle’s contents will be available in-game immediately, regardless of whether you’re a new or returning player.