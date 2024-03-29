Spend your weekend with Eve as the Stellar Blade PS5 demo officially releases today

Stellar Blade has inadvertently stumbled into the culture war that is ravaging the western world, and this humble action title developed by Korean studio Shift Up Corp has been vilified or glorified depending on which side you stand. Today players will finally be able to find out if the game has bona fides or if it’s nothing more than a vapid experience.

While the game’s demo did prematurely release a couple weeks ago (I know that whole experience left me blue balled…), we got an Easter miracle when the demo emerged from the cave it was hiding in to be enjoyed by gamers throughout the land.

The demo (available on the PS Store right here) will ostensibly let players experience the first hours of the final title, with Eve sent to Earth to reclaim it from the Naytiba. Get acclimated running through the game’s tutorial, get a brief glimpse of the ruined city of Eidos 7 and close out your first taste by taking on the game’s first boss.

For those intrepid players who can overcome this challenge, you can pick up where you left off when the game officially releases April 26th. In a post in the Official PlayStation Blog, Kim Hyung Tae Director of Shift Up Corp alluded to a “pleasant surprise” for those who complete the demo.

Well Hyung Tae, challenge accepted! I know what I’ll be doing this weekend.

Stellar Blade will be available for PlayStation 5 on April 26th, 2024.

Stellar Blade – Demo Teaser | PS5 Games:



