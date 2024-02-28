PS Plus games for March 2024: EA Sports F1 23, Sifu, Hello Neighbor 2, Destiny 2: Witch Queen

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (of any tier), the next set of free games to download will be available in just a few days!

So if you’re looking to get your hands on some new monthly titles for the month of March, EA Sports F1 23, Sifu, Hello Neighbor 2, Destiny 2: Witch Queen, all for PS5 and/or PS4, are in the queue to be added to the PlayStation Plus library soon. For all those The Finals players out there, there will also be a PS Plus exclusive bundle that can be redeemed.

The new PlayStation Plus freebies typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be March 5th, 2024 in this case. The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon too, so stay tuned for those as well

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab February 2024’s titles before they are gone.

EA Sports F1 23 | PS4, PS5

Be the last to brake in EA Sports F1 23, the official videogame of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship. A new chapter in the thrilling “Braking Point” story mode delivers high-speed drama and heated rivalries. Race wheel-to-wheel at new Las Vegas and Qatar circuits and earn rewards and upgrades in F1 World. New Red Flags add an authentic strategic element, and the 35% Race Distance feature delivers more action and excitement. Drive updated 2023 cars with the official F1 lineup of your favorite 20 drivers and 10 teams. Also, F2, the ultimate training ground for F1 is now updated with the latest 2023 Season content, including the new cars and driver lineups across the paddock. Create your dream team and race to win in My Team Career Mode, compete in split-screen or in the expanded cross-platform multiplayer, and be more social with new Racenet Leagues. Sifu | PS4, PS5

Is one life enough to know Kung Fu? Sifu is a stylish yet gritty beat-em-up, featuring visceral hand-to-hand combat in a contemporary urban setting. From Sloclap, creators of acclaimed PS4 fighting game Absolver, Sifu follows a young kung fu student on a path of revenge, hunting for the murderers of his family. One against all, he has no allies and countless enemies. He will have to rely on his unique mastery of kung fu to prevail and preserve his family’s legacy. Hello Neighbor 2 | PS4, PS5

Solve the mystery of missing kids in the rural town of Raven Brooks in this family-friendly stealth horror sequel. Hello Neighbor 2 invites you to a seemingly quiet town of Raven Brooks where everyone is hiding something. You are an investigative journalist looking to uncover the darkest secrets of your neighbors and solve the case of Mr.Peterson, infamous antagonist of Hello Neighbor. Sneak around, search for clues behind the mysteries and play against complex opponents controlled by advanced neural network AIs that learn from you and all other players – the whole town is your playground now! Destiny 2: Witch Queen | PS4, PS5

Delve into Savathûn’s Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies. A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, Savathûn’s Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of power. From her palace to the swamp, all that she hides can be found here. Create custom weaponry with unique mod, shader, and stat combinations. Master the new Glaive weapon type and unleash powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield. The Finals S.O Sleek Bundle, exclusive to PlayStation Plus members

PlayStation Plus members can access a unique cosmetic bundle in The Finals, includes two different sets of military themed outfits and weapon skins: • 2 Epic Outfits

• 12 Epic Weapon skins You’ll be able to find and download this bundle in addition to the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games line up on PlayStation Store. Download The Finals from PlayStation Store to access. Once downloaded, the bundle’s contents will be available in-game immediately, regardless of whether you’re a new or returning player.