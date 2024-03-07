Nintendo eShop Update: Unicorn Overlord, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Did you download the Unicorn Overlord demo a few weeks ago? Then this week’s eShop update is probably one you’ve been looking for since the game was announced, as the full game arrives on the Switch. It’s a gorgeous-looking RPG from a studio — Vanillaware — that’s the master of them, so be sure to check it out.
And speaking of gorgeous-looking — albeit in a much trippier vein — this week also sees the release of Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story. Minter is a legendary names in the world of arcade shooters, the man behind such games as Tempest 2000 and Llamatron, and this new release celebrates his career with a whopping 42 of his games from 8 different platforms, ranging from the Sinclair ZX81 and Commodore VIC-20 up to the Atari ST and Atari Jaguar.
There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Unicorn Overlord – Regain your throne alongside trustworthy allies in this tactical fantasy RPG from Vanillaware. Cultivate an army of over 60 characters – including humans, elves, massive beasts and heavenly angels – and traverse a vibrant world in the iconic Vanillaware style as you perform heroic deeds throughout the five nations. Unicorn Overlord launches on March 8. Try the free demo available now in Nintendo eShop and carry over your progress to the full game when you purchase.
- Contra: Operation Galuga – Blast through a reimagining of the classic action game from the ’80s with modern graphics, new features and explosive co-op* combat! Experience the intense action yourself with the free demo, available now in Nintendo eShop. Contra: Operation Galuga launches on March 12.
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – Restore harmony to Moominvalley in this story-rich musical adventure that captures the essence of the Moomin stories! A series of hideous parks have cropped up, disrupting the landscape and its harmonious nature. As Snufkin, you will pull out signs and knock over misplaced statues as you vigorously try to restore nature and the inhabitants’ home while putting an end to the industrious Park Keeper’s plans. Experience a symphony with every footfall and wander Moominvalley with your heart open in Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – available today.
- Happy MAR10 Day! – Jump into MAR10 Day with fun activities and rewards featuring Mario and friends! Kick off a month of Mario and friends with this colorful MAR10 Day March Calendar Wallpaper. Or, add a touch of Mario to your home with the new My Nintendo Mario Zipper Pouch and My Nintendo Super Mario Removable Tech Sticker sheet. Check out all these rewards at https://my.nintendo.com/news/df40737502dcdb6a#rewards.
- My Nintendo LEGO Super Mario Sweepstakes – Spark your imagination this MAR10 Day with the My Nintendo LEGO Super Mario Sweepstakes!** Enter today for a chance to win a trio of spectacular sets featuring characters like Yoshi, Bowser and more. This sweepstakes ends on April 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/bf1ef4b103df7f2d.
- My Nintendo BlackMilk X Super Mario – Princess Peach Sweepstakes – Power up your wardrobe with the My Nintendo BlackMilk X Super Mario – Princess Peach Sweepstakes!*** Enter now through April 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT for a chance to win a pink and powerful outfit that will make any Princess Peach fan jump for joy. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f5aa49489e26a0a0.
- Share the Fun on MAR10 Day – March 10 is known as Mario Day (or MAR10 Day)! Play together and share the fun with savings on select digital games featuring Mario and friends like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope and more! Shop on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away. My Nintendo members also earn Gold Points**** on qualifying digital purchases. These deals last through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 17. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Ancient Weapon Holly
- Arcade Archives WAR OF AERO
- Astro Duel 2
- Bad Cat Sam Simulator – Available March 10
- Become The Wild
- Bubble Fresh Fruits – Available March 8
- Buggy Off-Road Racing – Available March 8
- Car Racing Ice – Classic – Available March 8
- Cat Survivors – Available March 9
- Chimp Quest: Spirit Isle
- Chip and Charge
- Cybertrash STATYX – Available March 13
- Dark Days – Available March 8
- DateJournal – Available March 8
- Death of a Wish – Available March 11
- Dentist Bling – Available March 8
- Eldgear
- EMPTY SHELL – Available March 12
- Fantasy Tower Defense Ultimate
- Flame Keeper + Space Cows – Available March 8
- Focus Tower
- Frozen Honey ASMR: Complete Edition
- Full Speed Animals – The RTA
- Gunsmith Workshop Simulator – Available March 9
- Hex Gambit: Respawned
- Hexa Puzzle Block
- Jigsaw Kids 1
- Jigsaw Masterpieces 2
- Jigsaw Zoo
- KASHIDO
- Little Racers + Red Wings: American Aces – Available March 8
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story – Available March 13
- Lumberhill + It came from space and ate our brains – Available March 8
- Neon On! – Available March 8
- New Star GP
- One More Dungeon 2
- Paradiso Series Bundle – Available March 11
- Passing By – A Tailwind Journey – Available March 12
- Spot The Difference Fantasy Edition
- Stolen Realm – Available March 8
- Taser Gun
- The Nom: Complete Edition
- Toon Roads: Race & Drift – Available March 8
- Top Racer Collection
- TV Studio Story
- Violet Wisteria – Available March 13
- Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron – Available March 8
- Xatrom Command – Available March 8