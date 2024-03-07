Nintendo eShop Update: Unicorn Overlord, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Did you download the Unicorn Overlord demo a few weeks ago? Then this week’s eShop update is probably one you’ve been looking for since the game was announced, as the full game arrives on the Switch. It’s a gorgeous-looking RPG from a studio — Vanillaware — that’s the master of them, so be sure to check it out.

And speaking of gorgeous-looking — albeit in a much trippier vein — this week also sees the release of Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story. Minter is a legendary names in the world of arcade shooters, the man behind such games as Tempest 2000 and Llamatron, and this new release celebrates his career with a whopping 42 of his games from 8 different platforms, ranging from the Sinclair ZX81 and Commodore VIC-20 up to the Atari ST and Atari Jaguar.

There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.