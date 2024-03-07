Nintendo eShop Update: Unicorn Overlord, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Did you download the Unicorn Overlord demo a few weeks ago? Then this week’s eShop update is probably one you’ve been looking for since the game was announced, as the full game arrives on the Switch. It’s a gorgeous-looking RPG from a studio — Vanillaware — that’s the master of them, so be sure to check it out.

And speaking of gorgeous-looking — albeit in a much trippier vein — this week also sees the release of Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story. Minter is a legendary names in the world of arcade shooters, the man behind such games as Tempest 2000 and Llamatron, and this new release celebrates his career with a whopping 42 of his games from 8 different platforms, ranging from the Sinclair ZX81 and Commodore VIC-20 up to the Atari ST and Atari Jaguar.

There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

    • Unicorn Overlord – Regain your throne alongside trustworthy allies in this tactical fantasy RPG from Vanillaware. Cultivate an army of over 60 characters – including humans, elves, massive beasts and heavenly angels – and traverse a vibrant world in the iconic Vanillaware style as you perform heroic deeds throughout the five nations. Unicorn Overlord launches on March 8. Try the free demo available now in Nintendo eShop and carry over your progress to the full game when you purchase.
    • Contra: Operation Galuga – Blast through a reimagining of the classic action game from the ’80s with modern graphics, new features and explosive co-op* combat! Experience the intense action yourself with the free demo, available now in Nintendo eShop. Contra: Operation Galuga launches on March 12.
    • Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – Restore harmony to Moominvalley in this story-rich musical adventure that captures the essence of the Moomin stories! A series of hideous parks have cropped up, disrupting the landscape and its harmonious nature. As Snufkin, you will pull out signs and knock over misplaced statues as you vigorously try to restore nature and the inhabitants’ home while putting an end to the industrious Park Keeper’s plans. Experience a symphony with every footfall and wander Moominvalley with your heart open in Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – available today.

