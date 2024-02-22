Get a taste of liberation in Unicorn Overlord’s demo available today on the Nintendo Switch

Amongst the bevy of announcements made during the Nintendo Direct: Partners Showcase, ATLUS revealed that a demo for their upcoming strategy title Unicorn Overlord will be available today for the Nintendo Switch and on February 23rd for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5.

The demo will purportedly contain up to five hours of gameplay and your progress will be transferable to the main game when it releases early March. So you’re likely to learn the origins of the rebellion that is looking to free the five kingdoms of Fevrith from the clutches of General Valmore and the Zenoiran Empire. Direct your campaign in the way you chose, recruit capable allies and fortify liberated towns and reclaim your rebirth right as the prince of Cornia!

Unicorn Overlord will lead the charge on the Switch, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform March 8, 2024.

Unicorn Overlord — Demo Trailer | Nintendo Switch

