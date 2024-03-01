Like a Saiyan, Dragon Ball FighterZ reaches a new power level on new gen consoles

While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has backwards compatibility, it’s always better to have native versions of titles to take advantage of the improved hardware. So it is great to hear that Bandai Namco has released Dragon Ball FighterZ natively to those hardware platforms!

Originally released in 2018, the team based fighting game based on the legendary anime series has amassed quite a fanbase and has been a staple at fighting game tournaments worldwide. With the reveal that the title will have native versions on the latest generation systems it means the game will see action for years to come. In addition to the game being available natively, this update brings many changes including the long awaited rollback netcode update…a change that promises to make online play a more smoother affair.

The title will be available on the digital storefronts of each platform as there’s no indicator of a physical version of the new gen edition of the title. However owners of the original on the PS4 and Xbox ONE X|S need not fret as Bandai Namco has made the consumer friendly decision to offer the new-gen upgrade to these prior gen owners. All you’ll need to do is insert your disc in your new gen console to receive the new version (it would be assumed that digital owners will see the new gen version pop up in their digital game library).

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platform.