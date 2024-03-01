Dragon Ball: The Breakers’ 5th Season brings Goku Black into the fray!

I won’t sugarcoat it…the concept of Dragon Ball: The Breakers was perplexing to me. Perhaps it’s because I was never a fan of asymmetrical multiplayer games (It’s mostly because I don’t have any friends), but seeing the news revealed today certainly shows that there’s an appetite for this type of game.

For the uninitiated Dragon Ball: The Breaker puts you in the role of either a Survivor or a Raider. The Survivors are mortal characters that need to scramble across the playfield to collect parts of a time machine to escape the Raider that are hunting them. While the power differential between the two groups is quite large, the survivors can close that gap temporarily with transpheres, which will briefly change them into a Z-Fighter, allowing them to take on the raider head on.

The fifth season of the game’s content which was released on February 29th brings plenty of content to the title, including a new raider, survivor skins, cross-platform play meaning you can sync up with even more survivors/raiders and an easier way to find your friends in-game.

Given the game is still getting support from the developers…perhaps I might need to reconsider my stance on this title. Maybe you might be running from me or vice versa in the near future!

Dragon Ball: the Breakers is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platform.

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Season 5 Launch Trailer:



