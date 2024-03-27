Did they just add Splatfests to Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections?

The roster of Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connection gets yet another Otsuksuki as its 2nd DLC pack with the arrival of Isshiki Otsutsuki. A celestial being who came to Earth to create a chakra tree, he was betrayed by Kaguya and left for dead. Subsisting inside a passing monk, he bided his time and finally decided to make his move in the “New era”. He seeks to regain his full strength by making Kawaki his perfect vessel. Will his machinations be thwarted or will Earth become yet another resource drained by this spacefaring clan.

The pack also includes voice lines and ninja info card information for Isshiki as well as costumes for Boruto and Sasuke which depict their look in the “Back in Time” Arc from the Boruto anime. With the release of the DLC pack will be a new feature in-game called Ninja Battle. You will join one of two camps by answering the question “Which ninjutsu would you use to deliver the final blow, Rasengan or Chidori?”. Once assigned to a camp, you can join the event, which I assume is participating in online battles to accrue points for your side and win prizes for participation. The concept feels like Splatoon’s Splatfests…but with less paint and more ninja stars!

DLC Pack 2 can be purchased as a standalone item or will come free with the game’s Season Pass on March 28th. The game’s first Ninja Battle will run until April 2nd, subsequent Ninja Battles will take place throughout the course of the year.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is available now for PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connection DLC2 screens:

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – DLC Pack 2: Isshiki Otsutsuki Trailer:



NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – DLC Pack 2: Isshiki Otsutsuki Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube