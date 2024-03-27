Sonny Lee, Chin Sei Mei round off the trio who will join the Sacred Reunion in Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons’ free DLC

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons was quite the surprising release for me last year and boy did it capture my attention with its old school combat and novel approach to health recovery. So it was quite a surprise to me that the game was going to be receiving a free update on April 4th.

Sacred Reunion promises to add 3 new playable characters, Online Co-op, Versus and Survival Mode to the brawler developed by Secret Base. The initial announcement revealed that the ninja Ranzou will mete out ninja violence to the gangs in control and in today’s trailer we learn Chin Sei Mei along with Sonny Lee will round out a trio of playable characters that will be added in this DLC. Sei Mei was last seen opposing and eventually teaming with the Lee brothers in Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stones and blood is thicker than water as Sonny Lee, the yellow clad cousin of the duo shows off his own unique spin to Sōsetsuken.

I hope this pack will also bring new trophies to the title as it was one of the few I managed to platinum in 2023. If not I’ll definitely be up for some online co-op play…just don’t take all the food I’ll be generating with my sick usage of crowd control moves!

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Sacred Reunion launches on April 4th on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platform.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – DLC Character Reveal Trailer:



