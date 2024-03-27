Dr. Dooms pits Marvel Rivals in 6 on 6 Battles across time

Move over Marvel Snap, looks like there’s going to be a new free-to-play title based on the Marvel universe vying for the attention of gamers everywhere! NetEase Games and Marvel Games revealed a new team-based shooter featuring heroes from across the multiverse!

In a conflict between Dr. Doom and Dr. Doom 2099, heroes and villains from across all time and space are forced to team up and stop the duo of Doctors from claiming the multiverse as their own. The game will be a 6v6 shooter and team composition will play an integral part in victory as certain combinations of characters can team up to produce devastating attacks or create opportunities to turn the tables on your foes. The game will also feature destructible environments giving the chaos of battle some weight when compared to other shooters out there.

The reveal trailer featured the characters such as Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Groot, Hulk, Iron Man, Loki, Luna Snow, Magik, Magneto. Mantis, Namor, Peni Parker, Rocket Raccoon, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Storm, Star-Lord and The Punisher, so the team is definitely pulling from the deep library of characters marvel has to offer and plan on releasing additional characters for players to utilize.

There is no release date revealed at this time, but the game is soliciting players for an alpha test which people can apply to on the game’s official site. Marvel Rivals is currently slated for a PC release on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Marvel Rivals Announcement Trailer:



Marvel Rivals - 'Rivals’ First Stand' | Official Announcement Trailer

