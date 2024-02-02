Start your ascent of Tartarus as Persona 3 Reload hits the Dark Hour today

The wait is finally over, your enrollment in Gekkoukan High School is set and you’re about to get your SEES armband! That’s what I would say to you if you’re picking up Persona 3 Reload which is available on physical media and digital marketplaces today!

Persona 3 Reload is a built from the ground up remake of 2006 of Persona 3, a title which was the tip of the spear of the Persona invasion that has swept across the West since then. Fans of the franchise are in for a treat as Reload is a dazzling visual upgrade to the original, where colors are vibrant and the character models look like they leapt out of character designer Shigenori Soejima computer screen! The audio is so high energy that it will ensure you never doze off during the Dark Hour! I can only say so much, but Braden on our site has experienced what the game has to fully offer and given his thoughts here.

ATLUS has also set up some collaborations to celebrate the launch of the title. This includes working with popular WEBTOON creator Merryweather Media to have the artist give their interpretation to the opening act of the Persona 3 Reload story. Two IRL efforts include demo kiosks at RazerStores locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Paramus, Seattle, Austin, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Orlando, New York, King of Prussia and 3D Billboards featuring the Protagonist, Aigis and the Persona Thanatos in Downtown LA and New York’s Time Square!

So what are you waiting for, create some social links, slay some shadows and don’t forget to keep up with your studies!

Persona 3 Reload is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Persona 3 Reload — Launch Trailer | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC:



