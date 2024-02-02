One million copies of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth shipped in the first week of release

Virtual Hawaii is bursting with visitors as SEGA has reported 1 million copies of the latest entry in their long running franchise, Like a Dragon has shipped and sold within the first 7 days of the title’s release. This would mean that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth currently holds the distinction of being the fastest selling title in the franchise!

Follow the adventures of Kasuga Ichiban as his life is upended when he learns the mother he thought was long dead was actually alive and living across the ocean in scenic Hawaii. Through sheer circumstances he also runs into legendary yakuza Kazuma Kiryu as he too is also searching for the same woman at the behest of a shadowy government organization. Explore paradise, make friends, rough up the local criminal element and even help a person or two in this larger than life adventure that spans both sides of the Pacific.

To commemorate this monumental achievement the team at RGG Studios will be releasing a special T-shirt set that can be used in game. Details of what this DLC pack will contain and when it will be available will be revealed at a later date. Subscribe and check in on RGG Studios and SEGA’s social media channels to ensure you’re the first to know!

The game’s impressive sales are bolstered by critical acclaim from notable outlets such as Famitsu, IGN, Screenrant and us too! We liked the game a lot as well! Needless to say it’s great the see this series find its place in the west and let’s hope we’ll see plenty more adventures with Ichi and the gang!

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.