Skull and Bones has finally shoved off; Free trial also now available

Ubisoft’s long delayed live service open world pirate adventure has finally shoved off! And just in case you’ve not yet convinced yourself to take the plunge (our review is forthcoming, we promise), Ubi has released a free trial for everyone to try out.

The trial provides players with the game experience for up to 8 hours — which seems pretty generous! For those who wish to continue their pirating experience, all progression will transfer over to the full version of the game for those who purchase it.

Check out a trailer for the trial below along with a bit more game info and details.

Skull and Bones: Free Trial Trailer:



Today, Ubisoft announced that Skull and Bones is now available worldwide on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S as well as PC through the Ubisoft Store, Amazon Luna, GeForce Now and Epic Games Store. A Free Trial will also be available starting February 16th allowing players to experience up to 8 hours of unrestricted gameplay.

In Skull and Bones, players will immerse themselves in thrilling experiences by sailing through unexplored waters in search of challenges, competition, and crafting. As players start with nothing, they will need to raise their Infamy by completing activities such as taking up contracts, going on treasure hunts, engaging in high stakes naval combat, plundering forts, and much more. As players climb through the ranks and grow in Infamy, they will gain access to blueprints that will allow them to craft better ships, weapons, attachments, and furniture with resources gathered from the world.

Skull and Bones is inspired by the Indian Ocean during the tumultuous second Golden Age of Piracy. Players enter a chaotic and ruthless era of pirates as warring factions are all vying for power on the lawless seas. Although anyone can head into the treacherous waters on their own, players can easily form groups of up to 3 players out in the open seas as they battle powerful Mega-corporations, pirate hunters, local factions rival pirates and more.

While exploring these dangerous seas, players will be fully immersed in the Pirate fantasy thanks to the original soundtrack and Sea Shanties, respectively created by Tom Holkenborg and the Busking Barnacles. Both their creative work conveys the epic scale of this extraordinary adventure. The full soundtrack is available now on all streaming platforms. The soundtrack is also available here: https://ubisoftmusic.ffm.to/skullandbones.

