Plunder treasure on your favorite console as Hawked lands right now

PC players have been dropping into the ever changing X-Isle and exfiltrating with a variety of priceless artifacts and treasures and now PlayStation and Xbox players join in on the plundering! Hawked, My.Games’ PvPvE title finally has come to video game consoles — right now!

You play the role of a renegade hired by the mysterious organization known as GRAIL. Team up with other agents as you deploy onto the space known as X-Isle as you fight other agent teams, the natives and the various traps and pitfalls to extract the artifacts inside. Escape with the big prize, or take something smaller back to the Riftwake, the GRAIL’s mobile operating platform to earn some cash to upgrade or customize your agent. Don’t think the artifacts you take back will collect dust in a museum as those treasures when equipped will give you access to amazing abilities.

Now that the console launch has occurred the game will go into its first season…incidentally dubbed “Issue 1: The Renegades” will promise plenty of gunfire, action, mystery and plenty of new things to experience as any live title should have. If you’re impatient and want to see what’s on the horizon for the game’s first year of operation check out the 2024 Roadmap that has been posted on the game’s blog.

So if you want some objectives to go with all your gunplay perhaps enlisting with GRAIL might be something you want to do in the near future. They’re taking all comers and I’m sure they’d love to have you.

HAWKED is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Launch Trailer | HAWKED:



