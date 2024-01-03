PS Plus games for January 2024: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, Nobody Saves the World

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (of any tier), the next set of free games to download for January 2024 are now available!

So if you’re looking to get your hands on some new monthly titles, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West and Nobody Saves the World, all for PS5 and/or PS4, have been added to the PlayStation Plus library. The new PS Plus monthly titles typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be January 2nd, 2024 in this case (yesterday).

For all those Warframe players out there, there’s also a PS Plus exclusive Warframe: Syrinx Collection pack that can be redeemed.

The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon too, so stay tuned for those as well

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab December 2023’s titles before they are gone.

A Plague Tale: Requiem | PS5

In this sequel to award-winning adventure, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Amicia and Hugo travel far south to new regions and vibrant cities after escaping their devastated homeland. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse. But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers. Evil West | PS4, PS5

A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes. Nobody Saves the World | PS4, PS5

When the ancient Calamity re-awakens, who can save the world? Nobody! (That’s you, you’re Nobody.) Master the art of transformation to become a Slug, Ghost, Dragon, and more in this new take on action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee. Complete quests to discover and swap between 15+ varied and distinct Forms, with each offering its own set of quests, which you can complete in creative ways. Mix and match abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging quests. Explore a vast overworld – on your own or with a friend online – while clearing shape-shifting dungeons in an effort to stop The Calamity and save the world! Warframe: Syrinx Collection – exclusive PlayStation Plus Pack

In addition to the Monthly Games lineup, January 2 will also see the release of the Warframe Syrinx Collection. This exclusive PlayStation Plus pack contains multiple weapons, armor and items for Digital Extremes’ F2P sci-fi multiplayer action title. Once downloaded, they’ll all be available in your in-game Warframe inventory immediately, regardless of whether you’re a new or returning player. The pack includes: Syrinx Chest Plate

Syrinx Shoulder Plates

Syrinx Leg Plates

Baza Rifle

Cassowar Polearm

Storm Color Palette

Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle

Essential Critical Damage Mod Bundle

2x Orokin Catalysts

170 Platinum

7-Day Affinity Booster

7-Day Credit Booster You’ll be able to find and download this pack in addition to the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games line up on PlayStation Store. Download Warframe from PlayStation Store to access.