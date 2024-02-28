CM PUNK, CM PUNK, CM PUNK…is in WWE 2K24

Last week the WWE2K24 team released a finalized roster for the title and many folks noticed a glaring oversight. Hell the oversight noticed it as well! But thankfully the studio got in front of this and squashed any potential outrage by revealing that the Straight Edge Superstar CM Punk will officially be on the WWE 2K24 roster!

Punk who returned to the WWE last November at Survivor Series was probably at the cusp of missing the deadline of being included in this year’s version of the game. But thankfully the team at 2K was smart (and enjoys revenue!) enough to leap into action, so that the Voice of the Voiceless could be included in the next entry of the annual wrestling title even if it meant he would arrive after launch. So don’t go into the Create-a-Character gallery to download a user creation, the real deal is coming in May 2024!

Aside from Punk, 2K also revealed what other superstars and legends will be coming to the title via DLC. Some of the notable names include, The Dudley Boys, one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champs Kairi Sane, Jade Cargill, Mr. Perfect, the Great Muta and more! The DLC will begin to flow starting in May and will release in a monthly cadence, usually including 5+ characters and MYFaction content. Full details are listed in the press release below.

The packs can be bought as a bundle via the game’s season pass…which is also bundled in premium versions of the title. Each pack can be purchased individually. For those who buy the title digitally, you’ll have a 3 day head start to play the game on March 5th while the release date is March 8th for those who buy the physical and standard version digitally.

WWE 2K24 will finish the story on March 5th on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Today, 2K announced the planned WWE 2K24 DLC packs that will offer 25 additional playable Superstars and personalities across five unique collections, to be released between May and November 2024*. Among the exciting new names coming to WWE 2K24 are “The Best in the World” CM Punk, WWE commentator, sports and pop culture personality Pat McAfee, music icon Post Malone, red-hot rising WWE Superstar Jade Cargill, WWE Legend Iron Sheik, and many more. The entire DLC collection will be available for purchase in the WWE 2K24 Season Pass, which is included in the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition, or available as an add-on to the Standard Edition. Individual DLC packs will also be available as a stand-alone purchase.** The WWE 2K24 Season Pass also includes the MyRISE Mega-Boost pack, which features an additional 200 Attribute Points, and the SuperCharger pack, automatically unlocking several iconic WWE Legends and additional arenas. The WWE 2K24 DLC will feature 25 playable Superstars and additional bonus items, including: ECW Punk Pack – May 2024 CM Punk;

Bubba Ray Dudley;

D-Von Dudley;

Sandman;

Terry Funk;

MyFACTION Content: ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card and Superstar Cards. Post Malone & Friends Pack – June 2024 Post Malone;

Sensational Sherri;

Mosh;

Thrasher;

Honky Tonk Man;

Jimmy Hart – Manager;

MyFACTION Content. Pat McAfee Show Pack – July 2024 Pat McAfee;

Playable co-hosts – stay tuned for more info;

MyFACTION Content: Co-Host Manager Cards – stay tuned for more info. Global Superstars Pack – August 2024 Jade Cargill;

Nia Jax;

Michelle McCool;

Carlito;

Kairi Sane;

Lyra Valkyria;

Dragon Lee;

MyFACTION Content. WCW Pack – November 2024 Diamond Dallas Page;

Iron Sheik;

Perfect;

Great Muta;

Lex Luger;

MyFACTION Content. Three editions of WWE 2K24 will be available:

The Deluxe Edition will be available digitally worldwide, and physically in the US and select territories, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024***, and will be available physically for the rest of the world on Friday, March 8, 2024;

The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will be available – in digital format only – worldwide on Tuesday, March 5, 2024;

The Standard Edition and Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition will be available worldwide on Friday, March 8, 2024.