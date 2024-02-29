Nintendo eShop Update: Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!

Even by Nintendo’s usual standards, this week’s eShop update is pretty overstuffed: 68 games are arriving on the Switch this week.
Mind you, a lot of those are the definition of filler, the kind of shovelware that often overrun consoles nearing the end of their lifespan. Nonetheless, there are some decent games in amongst the dregs. Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! brings Game Freak’s take on solitaire to the Switch after a successful outing on the 3DS years ago. There’s also Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island, the latest in that venerable series of dungeon-crawling roguelikes.
There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! – The hit original solitaire horse racing game for the Nintendo 3DS system is galloping its way onto the Nintendo Switch system! Reach the finish line by playing solitaire and put together the best cards you can to help your horses take home the gold. If you win big, you’ll have new horses to add to your stable. Compete online*, play at your own pace or just breed and collect cute horses. No matter how you play, a good time is in the cards. The full Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! game and a playable demo are available now!
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – Shiren the Wanderer and Koppa – his talking ferret partner – receive a vision of a distant land and a girl in distress, which leads them to the mysterious Serpentcoil Island. Rumors speak of lost pirate gold hidden away within the depths of the island and a powerful monster at its highest mountain peak, said to hold an exquisite treasure in its belly. Adventurers and warriors have flocked from all over the realm, eager for a chance at fortune. What is the connection between the mystery girl and the monster? What is the truth behind the secrets and treasures scattered throughout the island? Reach new heights in Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – available now.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Sale – Experience arcade hits, like STREET FIGHTER II – The World Warrior and Ghosts ’n Goblins, and relive the golden era of arcade gaming with a variety of pixel-perfect adventures. Grab your favorites now at 50% off and embark on a retro gaming journey like never before! This sale ends March 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 10 Seconds to Win! – Available March 6
- A Void Hope
- Anglerfish
- Another Bar Game
- Arcade Archives JUNGLER
- Balatro
- Berserk Boy – Available March 6
- Buggy Race – Racing Master – Available March 2
- Call of Honor – Duty of Warfare
- Cape’s Escape Game 7th Room
- Cat and Ghostly Road – Available March 6
- Cavern of Dreams
- Chop Goblins
- Crazy Goose Simulator – Available March 3
- Cricket Through the Ages – Available March 1
- Desktop BaseBall 2
- Diamond Hands: To The Moon – Available March 6
- DIY Fashion Star – Available March 1
- Drone Racer: Fly Stunt Simulator
- Escape First Alchemist
- Escape Game The Old Folk House
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Available March 5
- Farmer Simulator Evolution
- Freddi Fish and the Case of the Missing Kelp Seeds
- Gravityscape DX – Available March 2
- Heavenly Bodies
- Helicopter Simulator : RESCUE SIM – Available March 1
- Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends – Available March 6
- Hex Gambit: Respawned – Available March 6
- Hopping Bunny
- Japan Train Models – JR Kyushu Edition
- Little Red Riding Hood: Wonder Animals
- Little Red Riding Hood: Wonder Animals Vol.2
- Looking Up I See Only A Ceiling
- Matches Puzzle 2: Classic Logic Arcade
- Matsukeke BURST!
- Mediterranea Inferno – Available March 5
- Metro Simulator 2
- Nyaaaanvy
- Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi Tsuzuri
- OLLLO
- One More Dungeon 2 – Available March 1
- Pecaminosa – A Deadly Hand
- PICROSS S+
- Pixel Game Maker Series CAT AND CASTLE
- Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition – Available March 5
- Pony World – Color by Numbers & Animal Golf – Battle Race Bundle
- Pool Together 2 – Available March 2
- Quick Golf
- Sculpt People – Available March 1
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Bundle
- Take It Racing 2
- Tamarak Trail
- Tenderfoot Tactics
- The Lost Ashford Ring
- The Tales of Bayun
- Time Trap: Hidden Objects
- Tiny Number Hunt!
- Towers Watch
- TROM
- Twisty Pals
- Ufouria 2: The Saga – Available March 1
- Virus Rush – Available March 1
- We Need to Go Deeper
- Woodturning 3D
- XELAN FORCE
