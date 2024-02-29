Nintendo eShop Update: Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!

Even by Nintendo’s usual standards, this week’s eShop update is pretty overstuffed: 68 games are arriving on the Switch this week.

Mind you, a lot of those are the definition of filler, the kind of shovelware that often overrun consoles nearing the end of their lifespan. Nonetheless, there are some decent games in amongst the dregs. Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! brings Game Freak’s take on solitaire to the Switch after a successful outing on the 3DS years ago. There’s also Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island, the latest in that venerable series of dungeon-crawling roguelikes.

There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.