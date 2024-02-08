Persona 3 Reload sells one million units in its first week of availability

A week ago SEGA celebrated that their latest entry of the Like a Dragon franchise sold 1 million units in its first week of release. It seems SEGA has to bring out the party favors again as their subsidiary ATLUS announced today that its latest release Persona 3 Reload has also reached the same sales milestone as Ichiban and co. In terms of Persona sales, this will also mean Persona 3 Reload is the fastest selling entry in franchise history and frankly I expect this milestone to be broken again and again as the franchises’ popularity continues to grow in the West.

Persona 3 Reload is a from the ground up remake of 2006’s Persona 3, which was the first title in the franchise to grace the PS2. It eventually saw an expanded version in the form of Persona 3 FES as well as a portable release in Persona 3 Portable. It tells the story of a transfer student who is caught up in the supernatural activities going on at Gekkoukan High School and joining the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad. Defend humanity from the Shadows, make friends, find love and most importantly keep those grades up in this fantastic RPG with twists, turns and plenty of time management!

Flying off the shelves (the metaphorical ones…cause what physical retailers are left at this point ) Persona 3 Reload has also been well received critically. Its combined Metacritic score on all platforms is in the high 80s which means it’s classified as critically acclaimed. Gaming Age gave the title a perfect 10 and our reviewer Braden even unboxed the Aigis Edition of the game on the Pressed for Time. So it looks like it’s a good time to be a Persona fan. I’m sure this title will be in the conversation when year end awards talks inevitably bubble up.

Persona 3 Reload is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.