Nintendo eShop Update: Mario vs. Donkey Kong

If you’re a fan of classic puzzle-platformers (and who isn’t?), this week’s eShop update is highlighted by a must-play game: Mario vs. Donkey Kong.
It’s a remake of the game that started the series back on the Game Boy Advance 20 years ago. The difference this time around — apart from the obviously much-improved visuals — is that there’s co-op and a bunch of new puzzles. Seeing as it’s been nine years since we had a game in the series (Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars on the Wii U and 3DS), it’ll be fun to return to gaming’s original greatest rivalry.
There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong – The rivalry that originally heated up on the Game Boy Advance system returns on the Nintendo Switch system! Donkey Kong has stolen all the Mini-Mario toys from the factory, and it’s up to Mario to get them back. Run, jump and backflip your way to retrieving them across over 130 levels in this puzzle-style twist on classic platforming action. With newly added co-op, brand-new worlds and updated music and visuals, you can find your new favorite way to play as you embark on your toy-saving quest! The Mario vs. Donkey Kong game is available on Feb. 16. A free demo is available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Tomb Raider I–III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – Uncover treasures and mysteries of the ancient world alongside Lara Croft in three classic Tomb Raider adventures – now remastered and featuring each game’s expansion content. Face off against deadly foes, reveal dangerous myths and solve puzzles with upgraded graphics and the option to switch to the original polygonal look at any time. Tomb Raider I–III Remastered Starring Lara Croft is available now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
Activities:
- Celebrate February with Animal Crossing themed Rewards! – Delight in all things winter with your friends from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp mobile* game! Start out February with a fun DIY project and create a personal scrapbook page to fill with campers and items from the game with the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp – Winter Scrapbook Kit reward. Or, spread the love with a printable heart-shaped Animal Crossing greeting card reward! There’s plenty more Animal Crossing goodness in store, including an exciting stamp rally at the Seattle Aquarium from Feb. 23–25 – check them all out here: https://my.nintendo.com/news/bfa0ccc16c8e572a.
- Live it Up princess style in New York City! – Enter for a chance to win a four-day weekend trip to New York City for you and up to two others in the My Nintendo Princess Peach: Showtime! Trip to New York City Sweepstakes** before it ends on Feb. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT! Take in the sensational sights of the city’s cultural hotspots and enjoy high-energy entertainment, shopping, fashion and more with friends and family. Plus, you’ll receive a personal tour at the Nintendo New York store, located in Rockefeller Center, during the launch weekend for the Princess Peach: Showtime! game – available on March 22. While you’re there, treat yourself to goodies with $100 Nintendo New York shopping credit. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/571e0bb9a1348c2c.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Warner Bros. Games Valentine’s Day Sale – Surround yourself with the games you love and save up to 85% on your favorite titles like Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition, Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition during the Warner Bros. Games Valentine’s Day Sale! This sale ends Feb. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
- Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale – Save up to 84% on fan favorites like DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET and DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Special Edition! Act fast – this sale ends Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT! For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Time Traveller’s Guide To Past Delicacies – Available Feb. 21
- Art of Glide – Available Feb. 16
- BANCHOU TACTICS
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story – Available Feb. 21
- Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 5 Collector’s Edition
- Birth
- Bucket Crusher – Available Feb. 16
- Caveman Ransom – Available Feb. 16
- Cyber Taxi Simulator – Available Feb. 17
- Darts Club
- DIY Makeup – Available Feb. 17
- Drift Master Simulator 2024 – Driving Sim – Available Feb. 18
- Drone Delivery Simulator
- Edge of Reality – Available Feb. 16
- EGGCONSOLE Ys PC-8801mkIISR
- Exiled
- First Time In Hawaii Collector’s Edition
- Fit My Cat – Available Feb. 16
- Froggie – A Retro Platformer – Available Feb. 21
- Galactic Wars: Defend Your Star Worlds
- Genso Chronicles
- GUNVOLT RECORDS: Cychronicle
- Hex Cats
- Just Find It Collector’s Edition
- Maid of the Dead
- MazM: Pechka
- Metro Simulator 2 – Available Feb. 21
- Monster Legacy: New Horizons
- My Name is Mayo 3
- Nickelodeon Kids Bundle
- Party Party Time 2
- PlateUp!
- Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PLUS
- Project Roll
- qomp2 – Available Feb. 20
- SCREAM AND STEEL – Horror Story Shooter – Available Feb. 16
- Sea Port Tycoon 2024 – Available Feb. 16
- Special Forces Assault: Tactical Hostage Rainbow
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II
- Swords and Adventures
- Tenderfoot Tactics – Available Feb. 21
- TOP Web Search 23
- Truck Simulator USA Revolution
- Twilight Survivors
- Witch’s Rhythm Puzzle
- Your Majesty – Available Feb. 16
- Z War Apocalypse Shooter – Available Feb. 16
