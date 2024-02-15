Nintendo eShop Update: Mario vs. Donkey Kong

If you’re a fan of classic puzzle-platformers (and who isn’t?), this week’s eShop update is highlighted by a must-play game: Mario vs. Donkey Kong.

It’s a remake of the game that started the series back on the Game Boy Advance 20 years ago. The difference this time around — apart from the obviously much-improved visuals — is that there’s co-op and a bunch of new puzzles. Seeing as it’s been nine years since we had a game in the series (Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars on the Wii U and 3DS), it’ll be fun to return to gaming’s original greatest rivalry.

There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.