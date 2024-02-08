Nintendo eShop Update: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

In Tomb Raider lore, Lara Croft’s birthday is February 14th — which means, fittingly, that this Valentine’s Day will see the release of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered on the Switch. The remastered collection will feature the first three games from the series with updated visuals and controls, though if you want to switch over and experience the originals in all their pointy polygon glory, that’ll be an option too.
- Tomb Raider I–III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – Uncover treasures and mysteries of the ancient world alongside Lara Croft in three classic Tomb Raider adventures – now remastered and featuring each game’s expansion content. Face off against deadly foes, reveal dangerous myths and solve puzzles with upgraded graphics and the option to switch to the original polygonal look at any time. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft is available for pre-order today and launches digitally in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com on Feb. 14 – just in time to celebrate Lara Croft’s birthday!
- Better Together – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but partners of the lovey-dovey kind aren’t the only ones worth celebrating! From friends and family to loyal sidekicks and frenemies, share the love with some of your favorite heroes and their trusty companions on Feb. 14. Join Noah and Mio as they form an unlikely alliance on a heartfelt journey to discover the truth of their world in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game. Take control of the young witch Cereza and her demon, Cheshire, and use their combined strength to create safe passage through the forbidden Avalon Forest in the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game. Or, discover the strength of bonds forged in adversity by playing as Cuphead or Mugman as they try to pay back their debt to the devil in Cuphead, or as they are joined by Ms. Chalice to take on a cast of multi-faceted, screen-filling bosses and assist Chef Saltbaker in Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course!*
- .T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour – Available Feb. 9
- Alpaca Wonders Why
- Arcade Archives SILK WORM
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore – Available Feb. 14
- Athanasy + CEIBA Bundle
- Borzoi Adventure – Available Feb. 9
- Bullion – The Curse of the Cut-Throat Cattle – Available Feb. 10
- Bus Driving Simulator 24 – City Roads
- Cannibal Abduction
- Croc’s World 4 – Available Feb. 9
- Deathly Dangerous – Available Feb. 9
- Double Action Bundle: Shing & Corridor Z
- Dreamland Solitaire – Available Feb. 12
- Dungeonoid 2 Awakening
- Football Simulator 2024 – Available Feb. 9
- Forklift Simulator 2024 – Available Feb. 9
- Frozen Honey ASMR – Available Feb. 9
- GeoJelly Space Odyssey Bundle – Available Feb. 10
- God of Light: Remastered
- Golf Guys: Fantasy Edition
- Golfinite – Available Feb. 9
- Helix Jump: Catch The Letters – Available Feb. 10
- Hero of Fate (Deluxe Edition)
- Horse Racing
- HunterX: code name T
- INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY
- Jelly Shot
- Jigsaw Dinosaurs
- Jigsaw Fantastic Pets
- Jubilee – Available Feb. 9
- KONOSUBA – God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire!
- Labyrinth of Legends: Roguelike Battle Quest
- Lords of Exile – Available Feb. 14
- Love Language Stories
- Magic City Detective: Wings of Revenge Collector’s Edition
- MakOS new operating system – Available Feb. 10
- Maze Of Realities: Flower Of Discord Collector’s Edition
- Meta Meet Cute!!!+ – Available Feb. 14
- Mob Control: Champions Edition – Available Feb. 10
- Mustache In Hell
- Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets
- Nature Escapes 2 Collector’s Edition
- Neet Girl Rehabilitation Plan ～ぐうたら娘更生計画～
- Pirates: Caribbean Chronicles
- Pixel Game Maker Series HUNTER OF DEVIL
- Point’n’Click Lovers: Daedalic Adventure Bundle
- Police Car Driver: City Parking Simulator
- Prisonela DX – Available Feb. 9
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Shanghai Summer
- Tenement – Available Feb. 11
- The Lord of Darkness: The Awakening of the Light
- The Nom – Available Feb. 9
- Throne of Egypt – Available Feb. 12
- Town Adventures
- West Hunt
