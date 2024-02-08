Nintendo eShop Update: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

In Tomb Raider lore, Lara Croft’s birthday is February 14th — which means, fittingly, that this Valentine’s Day will see the release of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered on the Switch. The remastered collection will feature the first three games from the series with updated visuals and controls, though if you want to switch over and experience the originals in all their pointy polygon glory, that’ll be an option too.

There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.