Madden NFL 24 predicts Chiefs over 49ers for Super Bowl LVIII

It’s about that time of year, EA Sports has fired up the latest and greatest Madden NFL installment to help predict the results of Super Bowl LVIII. According to the simulated Madden NFL 24 matchup, it looks like it’ll be a close one with the Kansas City Chiefs just barely triumphing over the San Francisco 49ers by a final score of 30 to 28.

Madden also predicts Patrick Mahomes to become the third player ever to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs in what is described as a back-and-forth thriller.

EA seems to want to know what the community thinks of these predictions, so make sure to hit them up on their various socials with #Madden24.

EA SPORTS is celebrating the biggest moment of the 2023 National Football League (NFL) season with a large presence around Super Bowl LVIII. Across a multitude of experiences onsite in Las Vegas, digital content, and through play in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 24, EA SPORTS is squarely at the center of football culture. Today, fans can share their reaction to Madden NFL 24 picking the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII in the newly released official prediction and join the brand in Las Vegas along with some of the biggest brands in sports as they inspire and empower the next generation at the Field the Future event, all while fresh Super Bowl-themed content and experiences are available to them in Madden NFL 24. That’s just the start of Madden NFL’s fun during Super Bowl week. “Madden NFL is the ultimate interactive football experience, and the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas is the perfect forum to showcase our unique ability to connect sports, culture and entertainment,” said Evan Dexter, VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing for EA SPORTS Madden NFL. “We can’t wait to celebrate the biggest week in football with our fans, partners and extended football family through in-game connection, on-the-ground experiences and epic entertainment.”