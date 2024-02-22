Unleashed upon the gaming public in 1999, Guilty Gear has captivated audiences with its deep story of a world where magic and technology seemingly intertwine and a conflict so catastrophic that it literally wiped the nation of Japan off the map! In 2024 the game celebrate its 25th anniversary with the entry that is perhaps most critically acclaimed, Guilty Gear -Strive- (Technically -Strive- and X2 are tied a cumulative score of 87 on Metacritic) and Arc System works is celebrating the occasion by releasing a new physical edition.

The Guilty Gear -Strive- GG 25th Anniversary Edition includes:

Guilty Gear -Strive- Daredevil edition (including all season 1-3 DLC)

Two special fighter colors (the Ultimate edition and a new GG25th Anniversary color)

Guilty Gear Strive digital soundtrack and art collection

Guilty Gear Strive Artworks Collection (physical)

Original Soundtrack CD

Encased in a Special Edition tin case and box.

This special edition is only available for the PS5, so I guess we know which platform Arc System Works stands with in the console war (To be fair the game did debut on the PlayStation 1). While this edition is available on retailers such as Amazon and VGP, gamers who want the best bang for their buck might want to purchase this package from the official Arc System Works Store as this retailer will offer a free mystery gift pack valued at $29.99.

What if you’re an impatient gamer who doesn’t want to wait til March 29th to get on this premium item and you’re in the Los Angeles Area, consider attending the Arc World Tour Finals 2023 which is taking place March 21st to the 23rd. Early copies will be available for sale.

If you want to feel even more important the event is offering a VIP package for the 3rd day of the event which will offer an exclusive coin featuring Ky Kiske and Sol Badguy on each face, a Guilty Gear -Strive- Baseball cap signed by Guilty Gear creator Daisuke Ishiwatari and reserved front row seating for finals for each game at the event. This VIP package for the 3rd day will cost $79 until February 29th and the price will increase to $99. Tickets for the event overall can be purchased on the event’s eventbrite site.