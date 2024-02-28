Gamescent says: Can you smell the game you’re playing?

Gaming has been a feast for the senses, but ol’ taste and smell have generally not gotten much play…that is until GameScent finally got one of those senses to stop riding the pine! With their patented device it will in-take game audio and using AI fill your room with what you would be smelling if you were there in person. This means developers do not need to add additional code or implement SDKs to make their titles compatible, they just need to make sure that their foley artists/audio engineers/sound designers did their jobs properly!

Currently the device can generate smells for effects like gunfire, explosions, racing (maybe the smell of burnt rubber?), storm and forest. The device can also filter the air to remove the generated smells. The company also promises additional scent modules which will replicate the feel of blood, ocean, sports arena and fresh cut grass. I’m curious if the platform can incorporate UGC and allow smells that might necessarily be desirable!

For those who haven’t stopped reading and have their curiosity piqued, GameScent will have a presence at PAX East next month (booth #11038) so you can get your hand…er, nose on the GameScent system and smell for yourself! So swing by for a demo and opportunity for some giveaways.

As for me, I’m all for a full immersive experience…now the question is who’s bringing taste to the dance?

Welcome to GameScent

GameScent is a groundbreaking new device that fully enhances player immersion by automatically releasing scents that correspond with gameplay, without the need for any specific game development. As players dive into a game, GameScent’s patent-pending adaptor captures audio in real-time. These real-time audio cues are processed by GameScent’s innovative AI to release scents that correspond with the on-screen action. Inhale the smoky aroma of battle, the exhilarating scent of speeding race cars, the calming fragrance of a forest, or the fresh smell of rain after a storm. Developed by a team with extensive backgrounds in consumer electronics, health and wellness, and gaming, GameScent is fully compatible with gaming consoles, PC and VR. “Studies have shown that the sense of smell imprints in long-term memory more strongly than anything else”, said Casey Bunce, President. “With GameScent, we’re hoping to elevate gamers’ experiences to be more exciting and memorable than they ever have been before.” GameScent allows players to experience the atmosphere of their games more vividly with a diverse Scent Palette that includes: Gun Fire: Experience the intensity of a firefight.

Explosion: Feel the magnitude of a blast.

Racing: Sense the speed and thrill of the track.

“Clean Air”: instantly neutralizes any scents in the room.

Storm: Immerse yourself in the fresh smell after a storm.

Forest: Connect with the soothing aura of nature. These easy-to-swap cartridges keep the sensory adventure going while the Air Neutralizer allows players to manually trigger “Clean Air” to neutralize all scents after a gaming session. Additional scents will also be available for purchase separately in the future, such as Blood, Ocean, Sports Arena, and Fresh Cut Grass. All of GameScent’s cartridges feature scents created alongside world-class perfumists to deliver a best in class experience. GameScent will be attending this year’s PAX East with a dedicated booth #11038. PAX East attendees will be able to experience GameScent along with giveaways and more. GameScent is available now on GameScent.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com and Gamestop.com.