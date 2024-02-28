Pre-Orders for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance start today

With news of consoles losing exclusives it was a matter of time before one of Nintendo’s exclusives goes multi-platform. No, no you’re not going to be playing the one plumber’s previous forays into the fungi principality, but rather a 3rd party title is finally expanding its reach.

Shin Megami Tensei V was released in 2021 and saw you take control of a Tokyo high school student that merged with a demonic entity to become the Nahobino. The duo traversed a mysterious realm known as Da’at as you attempted to prevent humanity from being embroiled in a conflict between angels and demons.

At the last Nintendo Partner Direct, we learned that a definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V would be coming, dubbed “Vengeance”…it will feature a new branching path where the focus is revenge and feature enhancements to gameplay and mechanics. Owners of the original SMTV can also transfer 3 demons from the original to Vengeance edition if they possess save data from the original title.

Pre-orders for both physical and digital versions of SMTV: Vengeance have begun today and those who partake will be blessed with two Sacred treasures. Both are reusable items and they are as follows: the “Gleam Grenade” that deals some damage to all foes and the “Haraedo Bead” which can heal the party’s hp. The physical launch edition of the title will also include a steelbook case!

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will reap what it’s sewn June 21, 2024 on PC, Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - Extended Cut | NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series One, X|S, Steam, PC

