Jump back into Synth Riders with the upcoming Electro Swing Essentials 2 pack

On both the PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest, one VR experience that’s in constant rotation is Kluge Interactive’s Synth Riders (the other being Walkabout Mini Golf, as mentioned previously). That on-going interest is thanks in part to the steady stream of new content to virtually move/dance/swing to including the new Electro Swing Essentials 2 music pack.

Electro Swing Essentials 2, which should be live for all platforms now, is actually the sequel to the very first Synth Riders DLC and features a collection of 9 new music tracks — including 4 which are free to all. The Electro Swing-style tracks are definitely quite a bit different than most of the other music in the game catalog and are worth checking out for players looking to mix things up.

The bundle of paid tracks will set you back $7.99 or $1.99 for each, and those interested can check out a preview of the music on Spotify and/or via the release trailer below!

Electro Swing Essentials 2 [Release Trailer] | Synth Riders Meta Quest 3 + 2 + PSVR2 + SteamVR

"We're stoked to release a second installment of Electro Swing Essentials. I love the way artists in this genre explore the boundary between the old and the new; it's such a good fit for Synth Riders, where our creative aesthetic has always been that same retro-futuristic space," explains Abraham Aguero Benzecri, Creative Director, Synth Riders. Below are the nine songs included in the Electro Swing Essentials 2 music pack. Check out the entire collection on the Spotify playlist:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5JAXNGW3KynRlRXdHqZ8tn?si=2c583060a9b44f4b 💃 Free Tracks: Swing for All! Keep You in Line (feat. Cissie) – Jamie Berry

Keep on Smilin (feat. Emma Lea & Ashley Slater) – Wolfgang Lohr

Watch Your Tongue – PiSk, Little Violet

Silent Movie – Little Violet 🕺 Paid Tracks: Guilty Pleasure – Jamie Berry (feat. Little Violet)

Boring 20s – Tamela D’Amico, Wolfgang Lohr & Ashley Slater

Magic Man (feat. J Fitz) – Balduin & Wolfgang Lohr

Let’s Start Again (Odd Chap Remix) – Cut Capers

Rose – Swingrowers “The Electro Swing Essentials 2” music pack is available for Synth Riders on Meta Quest platforms, PlayStation VR2, Steam, and Viveport. Free songs are now rolling out as an update to all players. Paid tracks can be purchased individually for $1.99, or as part of a bundle for $7.99.