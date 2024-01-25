Will Tekken supremacy break up The New Day? Find out today on a special livestream

WWE’s The New Day is one of the most celebrated tag teams the company has known, but their friendship might be tested as the trio compete to become the King of the Iron Fist. To help celebrate the impending launch of Tekken 8 tomorrow January 26th, Namco Bandai has teamed up with the trio to host a little tournament later today to see which New Day member is the strongest Tekken player (My money is on Xavier Woods).

Tekken 8 is the latest entry in the long standing 3D fighting game which debuted in arcades in 1994. For over 30 years fans have been riveted by the saga involving the Mishima family, a tale filled with sons vs fathers. This latest entry will pit Kazuya Mishima and his son Jin Kazama with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Reviews of the title have been released and it seems that the latest entry will be perhaps the best version to date. Featuring stunning visuals, a new mode dubbed “Arcade Quest” which looks to educate new players in the basics and fundamentals of the game, perhaps the next great Tekken champion will be one that learned the ropes through this mode.

But back to the New Day and their struggle to determine who’s the strongest, that’s set to go down in a matter of hours on Bandai Namco’s Twitch and Youtube Channel at 4pm EST/1pm PST. I’d recommend you tune in live as there will be giveaways as well as sneaker art from VanimeSole (Kazuya is canonically a sneakerhead, so this is on brand) as well as a DJ set from JVNA! While I hope everyone has a good time, I’m curious if the winner will get a trophy that is just a golden bust of Heihachi Mishima?

Tekken 8 will be available on PC, PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S on January 26th, 2024