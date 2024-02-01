SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS arriving this fall

It’s somehow been more than twelve years since Sonic Generations came out. While you can still get the game on PC, if you’re a console gamer, that means you’ve only been able to play one of Sonic’s best games if you still have a PS3, Xbox 360 or Nintendo 3DS lying around.

Today during PlayStation’s State of Play, SEGA announced they’ll be remedying that problem this fall when they release a remastered version of Sonic Generations on PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Of course, as evidenced by the fact you’re reading this article, you know there’s a twist: the game is being released as SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS. Not only will it feature a complete remaster of Sonic Generations, it’ll also feature a Shadow story campaign. There aren’t many details other than a promise of new powers and abilities for Shadow, so for now, you’ll have to content yourself with the trailer and screenshot below.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS - Announce Trailer

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS screens:



Today, as part of PlayStation’s State of Play broadcast, SEGA revealed SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, introducing a brand-new Shadow story campaign featuring never-before-seen powers and abilities, as well as a complete remaster of the original Sonic Generations for the latest console era. Explore time and space in this definitive blend of Shadow, Classic Sonic, and Modern Sonic gameplay. SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS is set to release digitally and physically in Autumn 2024 on PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC. SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS introduces a brand-new Shadow story campaign where his old nemesis, Black Doom, returns and threatens to take over the world. Fans can play as Shadow and dive into his dark past to unlock his inner powers, explore his backstory, and confront familiar foes to save the world and prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form! That’s not all! SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS also includes a full remaster of the original Sonic Generations, which combined nostalgia from the iconic 2D era of Sonic with the blistering excitement of modern 3D Sonic gameplay. The story centers around Sonic and friends as their universe is thrown into chaos when a new threat appears, taking them on a journey through time and dimensions. Players can experience this adventure again with upgraded visuals, new challenges, and more bonus content! To celebrate the news, SEGA released a new trailer providing a glimpse of the title with action-packed footage to get fans excited for the new additions to come this autumn. In support of today’s reveal of Sonic X Shadow Generations, on February 15, SEGA will release the Shadow Costume for Sonic in Sonic Superstars™ across all supported platforms. The costume will be free for all Sonic Superstars players and can be equipped when playing in Story Mode. For more information, please visit www.sonicxshadowgenerations.sth.com.