Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition for PC gears up for a March release

Since the requisite time has passed since the release of the amazing PS5 sequel, Sony has officially revealed details for even the more enhanced PC release.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be available on March 21st, 2024 and will come with a few bells and whistles for those who waited. On the technical side that would be unlocked frame rates, customizable graphics settings, support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation/NVIDIA DLAA, AMD FSR and Intel XeS, along with DirectStorage, and even super ultra-wide display compatibility.

PC system requirements have yet to be revealed, so you’ll need to check back later for those though. A multitude of input options will also be fully supported from DualSense controllers to Steam Input devices.

Players who pre-order will get access to an assortment of goodies of course, though the game will feature a number of extras right out of the box.

Check out the feature trailer below along with a couple of screens and more info from the PS Blog!

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition – Features Trailer | PC Games:



Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC screens:

Hey everyone, are you ready to continue Aloy’s epic adventure on PC? On March 21, you’ll be able to explore the Forbidden West, battle awe-inspiring machines and encounter new tribes. Horizon Forbidden West is the beloved follow up to Guerrilla’s critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, and this Complete Edition for PC also includes the Burning Shores expansion, which continues Aloy’s journey and takes players to a treacherous volcanic archipelago after completing the main quest. Today we are excited to announce that the PC version of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is now available for pre-purchase with bonus content, including: Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow* (available only with pre-purchase)

Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear* (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation Network)

Network)

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC features unlocked frame rates, customizable graphics settings and a broad range of performance-enhancing technologies, including NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation. AMD FSR and Intel XeSS are also supported. For players with high-end hardware and extra headroom, image-enhancing NVIDIA DLAA is also available. The game leverages DirectStorage for quick loading times on PC. On your journey in the far-future post-apocalyptic world of Horizon, you will discover a variety of highly detailed environments, including lush forests, sunken cities, vast deserts and impressive mountain ranges. With ultra-wide support, you’ll be able to take in the vistas in a panoramic view. Gameplay is supported in 21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide and even 48:9 resolutions with compatibility for triple-monitor setups. Fully customizable mouse and keyboard controls let you traverse the Forbidden West and fight ferocious machines on your PC the way you want to. The game also features extensive controller support, including Steam Input support for remapping and customization of your peripheral of choice to your preferences. Use a PlayStation DualSense controller for the most immersive experience, with adaptive triggers that let you feel the tension in the string of your bow and haptic feedback that makes you feel the impact when you’re engaging in melee combat.

On behalf of everyone at Nixxes Software and Guerrilla, we can’t wait for you to jump back into the world of Aloy on PC! Head over to Steam or the Epic Games Store now to pre-purchase or wishlist the game. In the coming weeks we will reveal more details about the system requirements for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC.