Tune into a PS5, PS VR2-themed State of Play broadcast this Wednesday

At around 40 minutes and set to focus on 15+ upcoming PS5 and PlayStation VR2 software for 2024 and beyond, the event will go live on most streaming services this Wednesday, January 31st at 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET. So far we know for sure we’ll get a look at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin.

The broadcast will be over 40 minutes long, and feature guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming. Among many other updates, we’ll feature extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, two great games coming to PS5 this year. And we’ll give you a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond. The show begins Wednesday, January 31 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. Here’s to a new year of great games!