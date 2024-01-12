Demons and Humans team up to find an oasis when Bandai Namco’s Sand Land comes out April 26th

Legendary Mangaka Akira Toriyama did more than Dragon Ball, in fact in the early 2000s he actually serialized a manga where water is scarce and a demon prince and his aid join an old man on a journey to find a legendary oasis that could serve as a water source for all! Sand Land’s profile in the west has definitely picked up with an animated movie that debuted at least year’s San Diego Comic Con, physical merchandise and a Video game set for PC and consoles.

Well today we finally got word when players can experience Beelzebub’s adventures with Thief and Sheriff Rao when Sand Land finally arrives on April 26th 2024. The release date trailer that debuted shows that the adventure won’t necessarily take place in deserts, but lush forest lands, caverns and even bodies of water…so it seems they’ll go pretty far!

The title is now available for pre-order and any one who does will earn themselves the Survivalist Camo Pack which will let your mechs and tanks blend into the environment. The game will also be available in a Deluxe and Collector’s Edition, the former includes a plethora of DLC where as the latter includes physical goods such as a steelbook case, postcard set and a customizable figurine of Beelzebub!

Sand Land will be available April 26th, 2024 on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

The scorching sun of SAND LAND will shine bright come spring of this year. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today announced the videogame based on Akira Toriyama's original work will release on April 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Preorders are available now. For more information, visit www.bandainamcoent.com/games/sand-land. Join Beelzebub, the Fiend Prince, his chaperone Thief, and Sheriff Rao as they prepare to explore the vast desert and take on the Royal Army in various customizable vehicles. This unlikely team uniting humans and demons sets out on an adventure in search for the Legendary Spring capable of ending the terrible drought that has taken over the world. Together, they will travel beyond Sand Land to uncharted territories.

