The Steam Winter Sale 2023 is now live

Just in case you missed the memo, the Steam Winter Sale 2023 has gone live… which means you can finally get a discount on Baldur’s Gate 3 for the PC! And many, many other games, including quite a few which are nominated for the Steam Awards and plenty of DLC and whatnot of course. So from now through January 4th, 2024 if you’re looking for a Dave the Diver deal or a price cut for Resident Evil 4, here’s your chance.

Along with a handy dandy trailer for the sale, Steam Team PR also put together a cute little press release set to the tune of Jingle Bells, also included below.

Steam Winter Sale 2023: Official Trailer

Jingle Sales

Dashing through the snow

So get the heck out of my way

O’er to Steam I go

To the Winter Sale (so yay!) Deals and steals on games

Thousands, maybe more?

Buy gifts for your friends

Or just yourself if they’re a snore. OH!

(chorus) Winter Sale, Winter Sale, on for two whole weeks!

Don’t forget, the Steam Awards.

Your voting, each nom seeks Winter Sale, Winter Sale, time to make the dash

O what fun it is to buy

Games you love at prices slashed. -The Steam Team