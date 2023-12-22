The Steam Winter Sale 2023 is now live

Just in case you missed the memo, the Steam Winter Sale 2023 has gone live… which means you can finally get a discount on Baldur’s Gate 3 for the PC!  And many, many other games, including quite a few which are nominated for the Steam Awards and plenty of DLC and whatnot of course.  So from now through January 4th, 2024 if you’re looking for a Dave the Diver deal or a price cut for Resident Evil 4, here’s your chance.

Along with a handy dandy trailer for the sale, Steam Team PR also put together a cute little press release set to the tune of Jingle Bells, also included below.

Steam Winter Sale 2023: Official Trailer:

Jingle Sales
Dashing through the snow
So get the heck out of my way
O’er to Steam I go
To the Winter Sale (so yay!)

Deals and steals on games
Thousands, maybe more?
Buy gifts for your friends
Or just yourself if they’re a snore.

OH!
(chorus)

Winter Sale, Winter Sale, on for two whole weeks!
Don’t forget, the Steam Awards.
Your voting, each nom seeks

Winter Sale, Winter Sale, time to make the dash
O what fun it is to buy
Games you love at prices slashed.

-The Steam Team