Most Anticipated Games of 2024

With all the usual caveats about the state of the game industry, there’s no denying that from a gaming perspective, 2023 was perhaps the most impressive year ever. Just one look at our GOTY list tells you everything you need to know: beloved franchises with incredible new entries, awe-inspiring sequels, exceptional indie games — there was pretty much something for everywhere.

It’s hard to say whether 2024 will match 2023, but if the games below — and plenty of others we couldn’t find room for — are any indication, we have another banner year ahead!

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank – January 18



Turnip Boy Robs a Bank Coming Soon Trailer

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion was just the right mix of weird humour and solid gameplay, and turned out to be one of the best games of 2021. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, wherein our root vegetable hero teams up with the Pickled Game to pull off the perfect heist, looks like it’ll offer more of the same. (MP)

Tekken 8 – January 26



TEKKEN 8 – Official Story Trailer

2023 saw new entries from 2 of the top franchises in the fighting game genre (Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat), so it makes sense that Tekken wanted to take the lead in the upcoming year. This iteration will be continuing the multi-generational Father/Son feuds of the Mishima Clan, whose quarrels have definitely taken its toll on the world. Outside of the game’s plot, the series’ Arcade Quest mode looks to be a way to funnel new players into the franchise that will be both detailed and approachable. It will be interesting to see if this game will be breeding the next batch of the Fighting Game Community’s rising stars. (SY)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – January 26



LIKE A DRAGON: INFINITE WEALTH | ENGLISH STORY TRAILER

If it seems like I have a thing for RGG studios…then you got me. The 3rd release from this studio within a 365 day range, here’s hoping it will eclipse the experience of both games that the studio put out previously! (SY)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – February 2



Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League | Official Justice League Trailer - “No More Heroes”

I know this game’s development history has been long and difficult. And I know the trailers so far haven’t inspired a lot of confidence. And I know that the 8-month delay in the game’s release isn’t exactly a tonne of time to fix some of the issues people had with some previous trailers.

But at the same time, this is Rocksteady. It’s their first game since Arkham Knight, which is still one of my all-time favourite games – as are Arkham Asylum and Arkham City. There’s a solid chance that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League winds up as the year’s biggest bust, but given the developer’s track record, there’s also a chance it turns out to be amazing. I’m going to err on the side of optimism and hope that this game reminds everyone why Rocksteady could, at one time, do no wrong. (MP)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – February 29



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Release Date Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is by far one of the most anticipated games coming up in 2024. With FFVII Remake having been such an exciting reimagining of the original’s first part, it only stands to reason that Rebirth is going to be even bigger and better. Square Enix is definitely going to knock it out of the park once more, and I definitely can’t wait to experience the next part of this exciting saga. (BC)

Princess Peach: Showtime – March 22



Princess Peach: Showtime! - Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

The Mushroom Kingdom’s chief executive finally gets to be a leading lady in her first solo console outing! Is this pretty much a Kirby game with a different protagonist…probably. However the game has shown a charm that it will definitely put people into seats. I’m definitely ready for several acts in this adventure which will certainly bring the theatrics! (SY)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – March 22



Dragon's Dogma 2 - Main Trailer | PS5 Games

It’s somehow been more than a decade since Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, and that game’s reputation has only increased since it was first released. It seems safe to assume that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will get a much higher profile release than the first one – and, given what we’ve seen of the game in action so far, that seems justifiable! (PB)

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP – 2024

As someone who isn’t ashamed of enjoying some cheesecake, I’ve certainly spent plenty of time with this title which was a partnership between Suda51 and James Gunn (yes, THAT James Gunn). Despite the scant details we know that it’s now that the game is a remake rather than a remaster and it means a new generation of gamers will be introduced to Juliet Starling and her wacky family with a relatively intact story and gameplay.

Here’s hoping RePOP will sell well enough to get a new adventure with this bubbly protagonist and her disembodied boyfriend. Someone check with Jessica Nigri to see if her cosplay still fits…Dragami Games has a title to promote in the upcoming year! (SY)

Still Wakes the Deep – 2024



Still Wakes the Deep - Gameplay Reveal - Xbox Partner Preview

The Chinese Room are masters of creating vaguely unsettling walking simulators – in fact, as the developers of Dear Esther, they practically helped invent the genre. While I donn’t begrudge them the fact they ventured off into new territory for their last game, Little Orpheus, as far as I’m concerned, having the developers of Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture return to their roots can only be a good thing. (MP)

The Plucky Squire – 2024



The Plucky Squire | Gameplay Trailer | Coming 2023

I tend to be the site’s biggest Devolver booster, but 2023 was a light year for me in regards to sampling the publisher’s offerings. Well it seems one title that was supposed to be a 2023 release was delayed to 2024 and you know what, delay gratification is always better than timely disappointment.

The Plucky Squire hits with me since it seems to be a jack of all trades. It looks like a 2D Zelda game but it seemingly has a 3D world for you to explore. Some of the mini games seem to cull mechanics from other titles such as Punch Out and Gradius, so it’ll be interesting to see if All Possible Futures can find the best timeline in regards to this title. (SY)

Little Nightmares III – TBD



Little Nightmares III – Announcement Trailer

The first two Little Nightmares games were near-perfect blends of creepy atmosphere, fun platforming, and solid puzzles. If the trailer and gameplay glimpse are anything to go by, it’s safe to say that Little Nightmares III will be the best of the series to date. (PB)

Stellar Blade – TBD



Stellar Blade (previously Project EVE) - State of Play Sep 2022 Story Trailer | PS5 Games

The fact that artist Kim Hung Tae isn’t a household name is probably one of the biggest injustices in the world in my mind, but with the success of the mobile title, Goddess of Victory: Nikke and the excitement over the upcoming PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade perhaps the Western audiences will embrace his vision for the female form.

While Shift Up (the company founded by Kim) has been primarily known for mobile games, it seems like Stellar Blade will be going the route of tackling 3rd person action. What little visuals have shown one on one encounters with grotesque monsters so will Stellar Blade be comparable to their fellow Korean studio Round8’s surprising 2023 hit, Lies of P? Let’s hope so, but at least we know Stellar Blade will be a lot easier on the eyes! (SY)

Marvel’s Wolverine – TBD(?)



Marvel's Wolverine - PlayStation Showcase 2021: Announcement Teaser Trailer | PS5

Insomniac might be dealing with quite a headache at the end of 2023, but like Marvel’s favorite mutant, you can knock them down, but you can’t keep him down. Another title which hasn’t we haven’t seen much from (unless you’ve been to some shadier places far worse than Madripoor), we can only defer from the quality of Spider-Man 2 that this could be something special. Given Insomniac’s titles seem to veer towards the Teen rating, here’s hoping Wolverine will let the studio finally unsheathe their claws and draw some blood (cause we know we’re not getting a Resistance title any time soon). (SY)

Penny’s Big Breakaway – TBD



Penny's Big Breakaway - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Yo! Yo! When a talented street performer finds themself in a whole lot of hot water after an audition gone awry, it’s up Penny to engage in the greatest performance of her life to escape from King Eddie’s relentless penguin army and hopefully clear her name with the help of her now animate Yo-Yo (thanks to the power of the mysterious Cosmic String)! (PB)

Next Nintendo Console launch title – TBD

This is kind of cheating, obviously, since Nintendo hasn’t even acknowledged they’re working on a Switch successor, let alone given any hint as to when it might be coming out. Still: rumours have been getting louder and louder that Nintendo’s next system isn’t too far off (though, obviously, the same could be said about the ever-elusive — and probably never happening — “Switch Pro”). If 2024 really is the year when we see Nintendo unveil and release their next system, you have to figure it’s going to have at least one launch title that doubles as both a system-seller and a GOTY contender. 3D Mario? Donkey Kong? Mario Kart 9? It’s anyone’s guess at this point, but it seems safe to assume that whatever it is, it’ll be memorable. (MP)