This week’s Tekken 8 character reveal trailer soars with Shaheen!

One of the great things that Tekken has done, which increases its verisimilitude is that its combatants don’t necessarily speak English, but it also ruins it because everyone somehow understands each other…does the babelfish exist in the Tekken verse? This week’s trailer we’re re-introduced to Shaheen, the “Desert Falcon”, a fighter who was introduced in Tekken 7.

A youth who was taught Close Quarter Combat by his father, Shaheen put it to use by saving a young man from a prominent family. This rescue led to the two becoming lifelong friends. So when Salim, who eventually became the leader of an oil company dies under mysterious circumstances, Shaheen decides to investigate the company which benefited from his death the most, the G-Corporation. During his adventures he corners the leader of the G-Corporation, Kazuya Mishima. The two clash with Shaheen winning out in the end, however as he escapes, Kazuya reveals his devil form and Shaheen resolves to destroy this evil that shouldn’t exist.

Shaheen was one of the newcomers in the last title, and is supposedly a fighter that can be picked up easily by novice players. He has a slide which can trip up players or close the gap. He didn’t quite pop out in my mind in the last title as I spent most of my time playing the game’s story mode, it will be interesting to see how his quest for vengeance will intersect with all the Mishima family squabbles.

Tekken 8 will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S on January 26th, 2024.

TEKKEN 8 – Shaheen Reveal & Gameplay Trailer:



