Say Aloha to the cast of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Looks like Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is working hard as we head into the Christmas Holiday Weekend as they have uploaded 15 videos to highlight the cast of characters both returning and new in their upcoming globetrotting title Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth!

From the happy go lucky Ichiban Kasuga, former series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, favorites like Yu Namba, Koichi Adachi, Saeko Mukoda and more are covered in these 40 sec clips. If you feel that seems like too short a length for a character profile, but there’s plenty of blink and you’ll miss it details crammed into these sub-minute clips.

The game is running all sorts of incentive campaigns such as an exclusive Ichiban costume if you sign up for the SEGA newsletter, Pre-orders for the game will net you two DLC packs, the Special Job Set and Hero’s Booster Pack. The former will enable males to use the Linebacker job and Tennis Ace for the female party members! The Hero’s Booster Pack will grant you items that will level you up faster so you can survive on those tough streets of Hawaii. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will hit all shores on January 26th, 2024 via the PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Meet the cast of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth:



