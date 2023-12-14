Nintendo eShop Update: Palia, Raccoo Venture, Pan’orama

While this week’s eShop update is a little light on heavy hitters — as you’d expect in mid-December — there are still lots and lots of games arriving on the Switch this week.
Admittedly, most of them look pretty mediocre (if we’re being generous). But there are still a couple of promising-looking games. Raccoo Venture looks like a fun throwback to 3D platformers of the late ’90s/early ’00s, Pan’orama’s brand of city building-meets-puzzles has gotten very strong reviews on PC, and Palia is a cozy MMO that should appeal to a certain niche.
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Palia – Explore a breathtaking world where you can build the life and home of your dreams. Unravel the mysteries of this always-evolving, free-to-play adventure and meet new friends along the way, from in-game villagers to players from all over the world. Create a customizable character and gather materials around the landscapes and biomes of Palia to craft your ideal home. Palia is a cozy, massively multiplayer online game, so friends can visit each other’s homes and adventure the world together in a welcoming, playful and friendly community. Log in and play Palia later today to receive limited-time rewards like the Froggy Bucket!
- Harvest Moon 64 – Take over your grandfather’s farm near the quaint Flower Bud village. Clear the land, till the soil, and then plant, water and sell your crops for profit. Raise and care for livestock, including cows, chickens and sheep, or meander about town and visit the shops while getting to know the other townsfolk. You can even find someone special to start a family with! Watch the seasons roll by as they bring in different challenges, festivities and sights to see. This is your farm life, so live it by your whims!
- 1080º Snowboarding – Grab your snowboard and get ready to shred down steep and snowy inclines. Choose from five different boarders, each with their own attributes and special tricks, and then head down the mountain across several game modes including Match Race, Trick Attack and 2P VS. Play solo or online and land impressive tricks, including the titular 1080º (ten eighty). Feel the sensation of speed and brave the cold – right from the warmth of your living room!
- Jet Force Gemini – Face a dark threat from deep space in this game originally released on the Nintendo 64 system in 1999. The galaxy is being infested by the evil Mizar and his horde of Drones. Together, the Jet Force Gemini team must travel in search of Mizar’s lair to save the day. But can Juno, Vela and their faithful dog Lupus rout the galactic threat before it’s too late? Experience the interstellar adventure solo and explore more than ten cosmic locations, or pair up with a friend to tackle evil Drones in two-player co-op mode. Plus, up to four players can vie for supremacy in Battle Mode!**
- The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet – Even more Pokémon, places and stories await in the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC*** for the Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game! In Part 2: The Indigo Disk, you will study abroad at Blueberry Academy, where the curriculum emphasizes Pokémon battling. Here, you’ll take on Elite trials, including one that will have Koraidon or Miraidon soaring to new heights, using a supplement that grants the power to fly. You’ll also explore the undersea Terarium, a facility with artificial environments teeming with Pokémon. Each of the four areas of the Terarium has a distinct climate, ecosystem, and Pokémon to find. Encounter the newly-discovered Legendary Pokémon Terapagos as you broaden your horizons beyond Naranja Academy or Uva Academy—and be on the lookout for a nineteenth Tera Type! Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: The Indigo Disk are available now. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is available for purchase in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
- Acrylic Nails!: Xmas Edition – Available Dec. 16
- Arcade Archives POLE POSITION II
- AVENGER
- Aztec Tiki Talisman
- Classic Games Puzzle Collection – Available Dec. 18
- Coloring book series Zoo
- EGGCONSOLE XANADU PC-8801 PC-8801mkIISR
- Farm Land: Kitty Edition – Available Dec. 15
- Fireball Wizard – Available Dec. 18
- GAIARES
- Gates of The Mind – Available Dec. 18
- GRANADA
- Hammerwatch II
- Hirilun – Available Dec. 15
- Knights & Guns NY Edition – Available Dec. 15
- Koumajou Remilia Ⅱ: Stranger’s Requiem
- MECHBLAZE
- METRO QUESTER
- Molecano
- Moto Rush GT NY Edition – Available Dec. 15
- My Child Lebensborn Remastered – Available Dec. 20
- Nekomin
- Never Be Afraid Slam Dunk – Available Dec. 16
- Pan’orama
- Petit Petit Petit
- Poly Shooting Simulator – Available Dec. 15
- Pony World – Color by Numbers
- Princess Puzzle Adventure – Available Dec. 20
- PSYCHIC STORM
- Raccoo Venture
- Ravva and the Phantom Library – Available Dec. 20
- Rising Dusk
- S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope Collectors Edition – Available Dec. 15
- SNQZ
- Sprout Valley + Garden Buddies
- Stickman’s Arena – Available Dec. 15
- Super Bear Adventure
- Tennis 2024 Simulator – Available Dec. 18
- The Monty Mole Collection – Available Dec. 18
- The Rumble Fish + – Available Dec. 20
- ToyBox Christmas
- Train Traffic Manager Extended Edition – Available Dec. 15
- Twin Mind: Power Of Love Collector’s Edition
- Western Slot Machine
- Winter Games Challenge
- Wood Guy
- Yuletide Legends: Who Framed Santa Claus
- Z Escape: Complete Edition – Available Dec. 15
- Zombie Defense: Commando Edition – Available Dec. 15