Nintendo eShop Update: Palia, Raccoo Venture, Pan’orama

While this week’s eShop update is a little light on heavy hitters — as you’d expect in mid-December — there are still lots and lots of games arriving on the Switch this week.

Admittedly, most of them look pretty mediocre (if we’re being generous). But there are still a couple of promising-looking games. Raccoo Venture looks like a fun throwback to 3D platformers of the late ’90s/early ’00s, Pan’orama’s brand of city building-meets-puzzles has gotten very strong reviews on PC, and Palia is a cozy MMO that should appeal to a certain niche.

