The Witcher/Geralt of Rivia-inspired cosmetics coming to Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish

In interesting crossover/collaboration news… Bungie and CD PROJEKT RED have announced that gear inspired by The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia will be available for Guardians to check out beginning later this month alongside the upcoming release of Destiny 2: Season of the Wish.

The gear (cosmetics actually) will include armor ornaments, a Ghost shell, a ship, a Sparrow, an emote, and last but not least, a finisher. All we have is some key art to go by (see below), but it looks pretty cool!

Stay tuned for the next Destiny 2 update slated to go live on November 28th, 2023.

