Bungie grants Destiny 2: Season of the Wish a Nov. 28th release date

After some not-so-great news regarding Bungie and Destiny was leaked then announced recently (head count reduction, possible delay of upcoming content), the studio sort of unceremoniously dropped a new trailer for the next Destiny 2 season known as Destiny 2: Season of the Wish (not to be confused with the semi-recent Destiny 2: Season of the Witch).

Not only that they also confirmed the release date of the next big expansion — Destiny 2: The Final Shape which is currently set for February 27th, 2024.

So eyes up loyal Guardians, good stuff is still happening in the Destiny universe, and hopefully for Bungie itself. Check out that new Season of the Wish trailer below.

Destiny 2: Season of the Wish | Teaser Trailer:



Today, a teaser trailer for Season of the Wish, Destiny 2’s upcoming Season, was released. Last week, players solved the final in-game puzzle of the Imbaru Engine, a series of tests created by The Witch Queen Savathûn, which revealed a hidden egg of Riven, an Ahamkara Wish Dragon. During Season of the Wish, launching on November 28, Guardians will return to The Dreaming City where they will discover new activities, gear, and secrets. Season of the Wish is the final Season for Destiny 2 before The Final Shape expansion launches on February 27, 2024, with all-new Episodes to follow. In The Final Shape, Guardians will face off against The Witness for an epic conclusion to the Light and Darkness saga.